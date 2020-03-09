Global Sapphire Substrates Market Expected to Exhibit High Growth During the Forecast Period

Researchmoz added Most up-to-date research on “Sapphire Substrates Market – Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast 2016 – 2024” to its huge collection of research reports.

The Sapphire Substrates market report [8 Year Forecast 2016-2024] focuses on Major Leading Industry Players, providing info like company profiles, product type, application and regions, production capacity, ex-factory price, gross margin, revenue, market share and speak to info. Upstream raw materials and instrumentation and downstream demand analysis is additionally administrated. The Sapphire Substrates market business development trends and selling channels square measure analyzed. From a global perspective, It also represents overall Sapphire Substrates industry size by analyzing qualitative insights and historical data.

Global Sapphire Substrates Market: Overview

This report provides strategic study of the global sapphire substrates market, and the growth forecast for the period 2016 to 2024. The scope of the report includes competitive analysis of various market segments based on wafer diameter, applications, and in-depth cross-sectional scrutiny of the sapphire substrates market across different geographical segments. Sapphire is considered as a gemstone. Its chemical formula is Al2O3 and is a type of corundum.

Natural sapphire is primarily used for jewelry while synthetic sapphire is used for various applications such as shatterproof glasses and light emitting diodes (LEDs) among others. Synthetic sapphire is chemically inert and a hard material, having good optical properties. It has a melting point of around 2045ºC and can retain thermal stability up to 1600ºC. Sapphire substrates are used as insulating wafers for various electronic applications. The demand for LEDs has been seeing good growth rate for past few years and in turn has also been promoting the growth of sapphire substrates market.

Companies Mentioned in the Report

Some of the leading players in the market are Precision Micro-Optics, Inc. (U.S.), Hansol Technics, Co., Ltd. (South Korea), Semiconductor Wafer, Inc. (Taiwan), Rubicon Technology, Inc. (U.S.), Meller Optics, Inc. (U.S.), KYOCERA Corporation (Japan), Saint-Gobain Group (France), Crystal Applied Technology, Inc. (Taiwan), Crystalwise Technology Inc. (Taiwan), and Monocrystal Inc. (Russia) among others.

The market has been segmented as follows:

Sapphire substrates Market – By Wafer Diameter:

2 Inches

4 Inches

6 Inches

Others (1 inch, 3 inches, 5 inches, 8 inches etc.)?

Sapphire substrates Market – By Applications:

Light Emitting Diode (LED)

Radio Frequency Integrated Circuits (RFICs)

Laser Diodes

Silicon on Sapphire (SoS) ICs

Others (IGBT, DMOS, Ultra-fast diodes etc.)

Sapphire substrates Market – By Geography:

North America

– U.S.

– Rest of North America

Europe

– U.K.

– Germany

– Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

– China

– Taiwan

– South Korea

– Rest of Asia Pacific (APAC)

Rest of the World

– South America

– Middle-East & Africa

