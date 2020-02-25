Global Sanitary Napkin for Feminine Care Market Analysis & Forecast 2019 – QY Research

A sanitary napkin, sanitary towel, sanitary pad, menstrual pad, or pad is an absorbent item worn by women while menstruating, recovering from vaginal surgery, for lochia (post-birth bleeding), after an abortion, or in any other situation where it is necessary to absorb a flow of blood from the vagina.

This report studies the Sanitary Napkin for Feminine Care market, only covers the Disposable Sanitary Napkin, and not covers the Cloth Sanitary Napkin.

In the last several years, global market of Sanitary Napkin for Feminine Care developed rapidly, with an average growth rate of 7.61% during 2013 to 2017. In 2017, global revenue of Sanitary Napkin for Feminine Care is nearly 20.97 Billion USD; the actual sales are about 256303 M Unit.

The classification of sanitary napkin for feminine care includes daily use and night use, and the proportion of sanitary napkin for feminine care for daily use in 2017 is about 69%.

Sanitary Napkin for Feminine Care is widely purchased in supermarket, convenience store, online sales and others. The most proportion of Sanitary Napkin for Feminine Care is purchased in supermarket, and the proportion in 2017 is about 58.7%.

The global Sanitary Napkin for Feminine Care market was 21000 million US$ in 2018 and is expected to 39600 million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of 8.3% between 2019 and 2025.

This report studies the Sanitary Napkin for Feminine Care market size (value and volume) by players, regions, product types and end industries, history data 2014-2018 and forecast data 2019-2025; This report also studies the global market competition landscape, market drivers and trends, opportunities and challenges, risks and entry barriers, sales channels, distributors and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis.

Geographically, this report is segmented into several key regions, with sales, revenue, market share and growth Rate of Sanitary Napkin for Feminine Care in these regions, from 2014 to 2025, covering

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Russia and Turkey etc.)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, Australia, Indonesia, Thailand, Philippines, Malaysia and Vietnam)

South America (Brazil etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Egypt and GCC Countries)

The various contributors involved in the value chain of the product include manufacturers, suppliers, distributors, intermediaries, and customers. The key manufacturers in this market include

Procter & Gamble

Kimberly-Clark

Unicharm

Hengan

Johnson & Johnson

Essity

Kingdom Healthcare

Kao Corporation

Jieling

Edgewell Personal Care Company

Elleair

KleanNara

Ontex International

Corman SpA

Bjbest

By the product type, the market is primarily split into

Daily Use

Night Use

By the end users/application, this report covers the following segments

Supermarket

Convenience Store

Online Sales

Others

Get PDF report template @ https://www.qyresearch.com/sample-form/form/1092479/global-sanitary-napkin-for-feminine-care-market

About Us:

QYResearch always pursuits high product quality with the belief that quality is the soul of business. Through years of effort and supports from huge number of customer supports, QYResearch consulting group has accumulated creative design methods on many high-quality markets investigation and research team with rich experience. Today, QYResearch has become the brand of quality assurance in consulting industry.