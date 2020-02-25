Global Sandals Market Analysis & Forecast 2019 – QY Research

This report studies the Sandals market; Sandals are an open type of footwear, consisting of a sole held to the wearer’s foot by straps passing over the instep or around the ankle. People wear sandals in warmer climates or during warmer parts of the year in order to keep their feet cool and dry.

Sandal is a favorite footwear choice for casual and fashional occasions for men, women and youth. Women are the largest consumer with proportion in 2017 about 56%.

Geographically, the revenue market is leading by North America and Europe, sales in Asia Pacific regions like China, Japan, Southeast Asia and India will see significant growth in future period. In terms of volumes, Asia Pacific is expected to hold the largest market share, with about 1016 million pairs sold, followed by Europe of about 23% consumption market share in 2016.

The global Sandals market was 27100 million US$ in 2018 and is expected to 35800 million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of 3.6% between 2019 and 2025.

This report studies the Sandals market size (value and volume) by players, regions, product types and end industries, history data 2014-2018 and forecast data 2019-2025; This report also studies the global market competition landscape, market drivers and trends, opportunities and challenges, risks and entry barriers, sales channels, distributors and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis.

Geographically, this report is segmented into several key regions, with sales, revenue, market share and growth Rate of Sandals in these regions, from 2014 to 2025, covering

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Russia and Turkey etc.)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, Australia, Indonesia, Thailand, Philippines, Malaysia and Vietnam)

South America (Brazil etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Egypt and GCC Countries)

The various contributors involved in the value chain of the product include manufacturers, suppliers, distributors, intermediaries, and customers. The key manufacturers in this market include

Birkenstock

Alpargatas

Belle

Adidas

Clark

Skechers

Caleres

Steven Madden

Rieker

ECCO

Decker

Aldo

Daphne

GEOX

Crocs

Kenneth Cole

Cbanner

Aokang

ST& SAT

Topscore

Red Dragonfly

By the product type, the market is primarily split into

Casual Sandals

Fashion Sandals

By the end users/application, this report covers the following segments

Children Sandals

Men Sandals

Women Sandals

