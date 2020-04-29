Global Sand Control Systems Market is projected to reach USD 3.25 billion by 2025, growing at a CAGR of 3.82% from 2017 to 2025.

The Global Sand Control Systems Market was valued at USD 2.32 billion in 2016 and is projected to reach USD 3.25 billion by 2025, growing at a CAGR of 3.82% from 2017 to 2025.

Sand Control refers to minimizing sand and fine production during petroleum production. Sand and fine produced with oil and gas can cause erosion and wear of production equipments, resulting in production downtime, expensive repairs, and potentially loss of containment. Benefits of Sand control system include – eliminated sand production, short deadline met to realize, early production, and nearly doubled production over expected rates.

Market Dynamics:

1. Market Drivers

1.1 Increasing number of well drilled

1.2 Ease of drilling and production for oil reservoirs

1.3 New oilfield discoveries

1.4 Re-development of aging reservoirs

1.5 Increasing day rates of offshore rigs

2. Market Restraints

2.1 Strict government regulations

2.2 Large stockpiles of crude oil

Market Segmentation:

The Global Sand Control Systems Market is segmented on the well type, technique, application, and region.

1. Well Type:

1.1 Open Hole

1.2 Cased Hole

2. By Technique:

2.1 Sand Screens

2.2 Inflow Control Devices

2.3 Gravel Pack

2.4 Frac Pack

2.5 Others

3. By Application:

3.1 Offshore

3.2 Onshore

4. By Region:

4.1 North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

4.2 Europe (Germany, UK, France, Rest of Europe)

4.3 Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, Rest of Asia Pacific)

4.4 Latin America (Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

4.5 Middle East & Africa

Competitive Landscape:

The major players in the market are as follows:

1. Weatherford

2. National Oilwell Varco

3. Dialog

4. Mitchell

5. Packers Plus

6. Tendeka

7. Welltec

8. Hebei Shengkai

9. Schlumberger

10. Halliburton

11. Baker Hughes, A Ge Company

12. Interwell

13. Oil States International

14. Superior Energy

15. Variprem

Table of Contents

1 INTRODUCTION OF GLOBAL SAND CONTROL SYSTEMS MARKET

1.1 Overview of the Market

1.2 Scope of Report

1.3 Assumptions

2 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

3 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY OF VERIFIED MARKET INTELLIGENCE

3.1 Data Mining

3.2 Validation

3.3 Primary Interviews

3.4 List of Data Sources

4 GLOBAL SAND CONTROL SYSTEMS MARKET OUTLOOK

4.1 Overview

4.2 Market Dynamics

4.2.1 Drivers

4.2.2 Restraints

4.2.3 Opportunities

4.3 Porters Five Force Model

4.4 Value Chain Analysis

4.5 Regulatory Framework

5 GLOBAL SAND CONTROL SYSTEMS MARKET , BY WELL TYPE

5.1 Overview

5.2 Open Hole

5.3 Cased Hole

6 GLOBAL SAND CONTROL SYSTEMS MARKET , BY TECHNIQUE

6.1 Overview

6.2 Sand Screens

6.3 Inflow Control Devices

6.4 Gravel Pack

6.5 Frac Pack

6.6 Others

Continued…

