Global Sales of Malt Ingredients in Bakery Industry to Cross US$7.3 bn by the end of 2024, reports TMR

The report covers forecast and analysis for the global malt ingredient market for bakery on the global as well as regional levels. The study provides actual data of 2015 along with forecast for 2017 to 2024 based on volumes (metric tons) and revenue (US$ Mn). The study includes drivers, restraints, opportunities, and trends for the global malt ingredient market for bakery with their impact on demand during the forecast period. Market dynamics in the report are justified with the help of quantitative and qualitative data, which are verified by primary and secondary sources. The report includes segmentation, targeting & positioning (STP) analysis and value proposition analysis to enable clients to differentiate their strategy.

In order to provide users of this report with comprehensive view of the market, TMR have included detailed competitiveness analysis and profiles of company players with unique selling propositions. The competition dashboard provides detailed comparison of malt ingredient manufacturers on parameters such as strategic focus, unique selling proposition, and market share. The study also provides market attractiveness analysis by application, product type, by source, by grade and by region.

Inflation is not part of pricing in this report. Prices of malt ingredient vary in each region. Hence, similar volume-to-value ratio does not follow for each individual region. Prices of malt ingredient across major regions have been taken into account while estimating and forecasting market revenue on the global basis. We have used bottom-up approach to arrive at the global market, considering individual product segments and integrating them to deduce global numbers.

For this research report, we conducted in-depth interviews and discussions with key industry experts and opinion leaders. We reviewed key players’ product literature, press releases, white papers, annual reports, and relevant documents for competitive analysis and market understanding. Secondary sources include technical documents, statistical data from government websites, trade associations, and agencies. This has proven to be an effective, reliable, successful approach to deduce precise market data and recognize business opportunities.

Key players in global malt ingredient market for bakery in the report include Simpsons Malt Limited, Malteries Soufflet SAS, Briess Malt & Ingredients Co., Malt Products Corporation, Polttimo Oy, Muntons plc, VIVESCIA Industries, Dohler GmbH, IREKS GmbH, GrainCorp Malt Group, RAGLETH LTD., Cargill, Incorporated and Axereal Group.