Global Sales and Operations Planning Systems of Differentiation Market 2019 Trending Technologies – Logility, Every Angle, ToolsGroup, Aspen Technology, Anaplan

A sales and operations planning (S&OP) system of differentiation (SOD) is a software solution that supports a Stage 4 or higher-maturity S&OP process. It may do this in conjunction with other supply chain planning (SCP) SODs (such as supply chain modeling, multienterprise inventory optimization and demand sensing), and with the support of a foundational SCP system of record (SOR). Gartner defines five maturity stages for S&OP. Stages 1 to 3 are typically supported by various solutions, including ERP solutions, SCP solutions, Microsoft Excel spreadsheets and business intelligence (BI) reports. Stages 4 and 5 are typically supported by SOD solutions that emphasize the characteristics of more advanced S&OP processes.

Scope of the Report:

The global Sales and Operations Planning Systems of Differentiation market is valued at xx million USD in 2018 and is expected to reach xx million USD by the end of 2024, growing at a CAGR of xx% between 2019 and 2024.

The Asia-Pacific will occupy for more market share in following years, especially in China, also fast growing India and Southeast Asia regions.

North America, especially The United States, will still play an important role which cannot be ignored. Any changes from United States might affect the development trend of Sales and Operations Planning Systems of Differentiation.

Europe also play important roles in global market, with market size of xx million USD in 2019 and will be xx million USD in 2024, with a CAGR of xx%.

This report studies the Sales and Operations Planning Systems of Differentiation market status and outlook of Global and major regions, from angles of players, countries, product types and end industries; this report analyzes the top players in global market, and splits the Sales and Operations Planning Systems of Differentiation market by product type and applications/end industries.

Market Segment by Companies, this report covers

Oracle

Kinaxis

SAP

JDA Software

E2open

John GaK Solutions

Logility

Every Angle

ToolsGroup

Aspen Technology

Anaplan

River Logic

HighJump

Manhattan Associates

Demand Solutions

Triple Point Technology

OM Partners

Outperform

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Market Segment by Type, covers

Web Services APIs

Thin Client Applications

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

BFSI

Education

Manufacturing

Telecom & IT

Others