Global Safety Signs Market Analysis & Forecast 2019 – QY Research

A safety sign is an information or instruction pertaining to safety and health in workplace or commercial space. It is conveyed by means of a signboard, a distinguishable color, an illuminated or an acoustic signage, a verbal communication, or a hand sign.

Safety Signs are crucial in any work environment. The primary importance of displaying Safety Signs is to prevent injury and ensure staff and visitors are well aware of the possible dangers and hazards ahead in certain situations and/or environments.

Safety signs are being developed with innovations in material and source of power. One trend in the market is product development. Safety signs are witnessing product development in the form of material used as well as source of power. For instance, solar safety signs were introduced in which the boards are sourced by a PV panel that ignites safety signs, making them visible. Furthermore, batteries are used to store solar energy in daytime that can be later used in night-time to power safety signs.

The global Safety Signs market was 1560 million US$ in 2018 and is expected to 2200 million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of 4.4% between 2019 and 2025.

This report studies the Safety Signs market size (value and volume) by players, regions, product types and end industries, history data 2014-2018 and forecast data 2019-2025; This report also studies the global market competition landscape, market drivers and trends, opportunities and challenges, risks and entry barriers, sales channels, distributors and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis.

Geographically, this report is segmented into several key regions, with sales, revenue, market share and growth Rate of Safety Signs in these regions, from 2014 to 2025, covering

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Russia and Turkey etc.)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, Australia, Indonesia, Thailand, Philippines, Malaysia and Vietnam)

South America (Brazil etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Egypt and GCC Countries)

The various contributors involved in the value chain of the product include manufacturers, suppliers, distributors, intermediaries, and customers. The key manufacturers in this market include

Accuform Manufacturing

Brady

Rubbermaid Commercial Products

Japan Green Cross

Northern Safety

Unit Safety Signs

Big Beam Emergency Systems

Ecoglo International

ComplianceSigns

Brimar Industries

Tsukushi-Kobo

National Marker Company

Jalite

EverGlow GmbH

ZING Green Safety Products

INCOM

Viking Signs

Axnoy Industries

By the product type, the market is primarily split into

Polymer

Metal

Fiberglass

By the end users/application, this report covers the following segments

Industrial

Commercial

Residential

