Global SaaS-based SCM Market Demand, Scope, Future Expectations, Market overview by 2023

A Comprehensive research study conducted by KD Market Insights on ” SaaS-based SCM Market by Solution (Software and Service), Deployment (Private, Public, and Hybrid), User Type (SMEs and Large Enterprises), and Industry Vertical (Consumer Goods, Retail, Food & Beverages, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals, Manufacturing, Logistics & Transportation, and Others) – Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2017-2023” report offers extensive and highly detailed historical, current and future market trends in the Global and regional/market. The SaaS-based SCM Market report includes market size, growth drivers, barriers, opportunities, trends and other information which helps to find new opportunities in this market for the growth of the business through new technologies and developments.

SaaS-based SCM provides a complete solution package of various software and services, including professional and managed services, to augment several supply chain needs such as integrated planning, inventory optimization, operation forecasting, and many others. Moreover, cost-saving deployment models, such as hybrid and public clouds, have given rise to the adoption of SaaS-based SCM solution among various user groups including SMEs and large enterprises. Growth in demand for real-time supply chain analysis, technology progress in supply chain industry, and increase in ICT expenditure drive the SaaS-based SCM market. However, security concern over cloud deployment is expected to hinder the SaaS-based SCM market growth.

The global SaaS-based SCM market is segmented on the basis of solution, deployment, user type, industry vertical, and geography. On the basis of solution, it is bifurcated into software and service. Based on deployment, it is categorized into private, public, and hybrid deployment. By user type, it is divided into SMEs and large enterprises. The industry vertical segment includes consumer goods, retail, food & beverages, healthcare & pharmaceuticals, manufacturing, logistics & transportation, and others. Geographically, it is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

The major players operating in the global SaaS-based SCM market include Accenture, HighJump, IBM Corporation, Infor, JDA Software Group, Inc., Kinaxis, Logility, Manhattan Associates, Oracle Corporation, and SAP SE.

KEY BENEFITS FOR STAKEHOLDERS

– The report provides an extensive analysis of the current market trends, future estimations, and dynamics of the global SaaS-based SCM market.

– In-depth analysis is conducted based on market estimations of key market segments from 2016 to 2023.

– Extensive analysis of the market is conducted by following key product positioning and monitoring the top competitors within the market framework.

– Comprehensive analysis of all regions assists in determining the prevailing opportunities across geographies.

KEY MARKET SEGMENTS

By Solution

– Software

– Service

By Deployment

– Private

– Public

– Hybrid

By User Type

– SMEs

– Large enterprises

By Industry Vertical

– Consumer Goods

– Retail

– Food & Beverages

– Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals

– Manufacturing

– Logistics & Transportation

– Others

By Geography

– North America

– – U.S.

– – Canada

– – Mexico

– Europe

– – UK

– – Germany

– – France

– – Italy

– – Rest of Europe

– Asia-Pacific

– – China

– – Japan

– – Australia

– – Rest of Asia-Pacific

– LAMEA

– – Latin America

– – Middle East

– – Africa

Table of Content



CHAPTER 1 INTRODUCTION

1.1. REPORT DESCRIPTION

1.2. KEY BENEFITS

1.3. RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

1.3.1. Primary research

1.3.2. Secondary research

1.3.3. Analyst tools and models

1.3.4. Market segmentation

CHAPTER 2 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

2.1. CXO PERSPECTIVE

CHAPTER 3 MARKET OVERVIEW

3.1. MARKET DEFINITION AND SCOPE

3.2. KEY FINDINGS

3.2.1. Top winning strategies

3.2.2. Top investment pockets

3.2.3. Top impacting factors

3.2.3.1. Growth in industrial-grade digital technology

3.2.3.2. Surge in demand for real-time supply chain monitoring & management

3.2.3.3. Increase in inclination towards cloud deployment model

3.2.3.4. Lack of IT infrastructure in the underdeveloped nations

3.2.3.5. Growth in internet of things (IoT)

3.3. PORTERS FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS

3.3.1. Bargaining power of suppliers

3.3.2. Bargaining power of buyers

3.3.3. Threat of substitutes

3.3.4. Threat of new entrants

3.3.5. Competitive rivalry

3.4. KEY PLAYER POSITIONING

3.5. MARKET DYNAMICS

3.5.1. Drivers

3.5.1.1. Growth in industrial-grade digital technology

3.5.1.2. Surge in Demand for real-time supply chain monitoring & management

3.5.1.3. Increase in inclination towards cloud deployment model

3.5.2. Restraints

3.5.2.1. Lack of IT Infrastructure in the underdeveloped nations

3.5.3. Opportunities

3.5.3.1. Growth in internet of things (IoT)

CHAPTER 4 SAAS-BASED SCM MARKET, BY SOLUTION

4.1. OVERVIEW

4.2. SOFTWARE

4.2.1. Key market trends

4.2.2. Key growth factors and opportunities

4.2.3. Market size and forecast

4.3. SERVICE

4.3.1. Key market trends

4.3.2. Key growth factors and opportunities

4.3.3. Market size and forecast

CHAPTER 5 SAAS-BASED SCM MARKET, BY DEPLOYMENT

5.1. OVERVIEW

5.2. PRIVATE

5.2.1. Key market trends

5.2.2. Key growth factors and opportunities

5.2.3. Market size and forecast

5.3. PUBLIC

5.3.1. Key market trends

5.3.2. Key growth factors and opportunities

5.3.3. Market size and forecast

5.4. HYBRID

5.4.1. Key market trends

5.4.2. Key growth factors and opportunities

5.4.3. Market size and forecast

CHAPTER 6 SAAS-BASED SCM MARKET, BY USER TYPE

6.1. OVERVIEW

6.2. SMES

6.2.1. Key market trends

6.2.2. Key growth factors and opportunities

6.2.3. Market size and forecast

6.3. LARGE ENTERPRISES

6.3.1. Key market trends

6.3.2. Key growth factors and opportunities

6.3.3. Market size and forecast

CHAPTER 7 SAAS-BASED SCM MARKET, BY INDUSTRY VERTICAL

7.1. OVERVIEW

7.2. CONSUMER GOODS

7.2.1. Key market trends

7.2.2. Key growth factors and opportunities

7.2.3. Market size and forecast

7.3. RETAIL

7.3.1. Key market trends

7.3.2. Key growth factors and opportunities

7.3.3. Market size and forecast

7.4. FOOD & BEVERAGES

7.4.1. Key market trends

7.4.2. Key growth factors and opportunities

7.4.3. Market size and forecast

7.5. HEALTHCARE & PHARMACEUTICALS

7.5.1. Key market trends

7.5.2. Key growth factors and opportunities

7.5.3. Market size and forecast

7.6. MANUFACTURING

7.6.1. Key market trends

7.6.2. Key growth factors and opportunities

7.6.3. Market size and forecast

7.7. LOGISTICS & TRANSPORTATION

7.7.1. Key market trends

7.7.2. Key growth factors and opportunities

7.7.3. Market size and forecast

7.8. OTHERS ( AUTOMOTIVE, CHEMICALS, AND OTHER BUSINESS SERVICE PROVIDERS)

7.8.1. Key market trends

7.8.2. Key growth factors and opportunities

7.8.3. Market size and forecast

CHAPTER 8 SAAS-BASED SCM MARKET, BY GEOGRAPHY

8.1. OVERVIEW

8.2. NORTH AMERICA

8.2.1. Key trends

8.2.2. Key growth factors and opportunities

8.2.3. Market size and forecast

8.2.4. U.S.

8.2.4.1. U.S. SaaS-based SCM market revenue, by solution

8.2.4.2. U.S. SaaS-based SCM market revenue, by deployment

8.2.4.3. U.S. SaaS-based SCM market revenue, by user type

8.2.4.4. U.S. SaaS-based SCM market revenue, by industry vertical

8.2.5. Canada

8.2.5.1. Canada SaaS-based SCM market revenue, by solution

8.2.5.2. Canada SaaS-based SCM market revenue, by deployment

8.2.5.3. Canada SaaS-based SCM market revenue, by user type

8.2.5.4. Canada SaaS-based SCM market revenue, by industry vertical

8.2.6. Mexico

8.2.6.1. Mexico SaaS-based SCM market revenue, by solution

8.2.6.2. Mexico SaaS-based SCM market revenue, by deployment

8.2.6.3. Mexico SaaS-based SCM market revenue, by user type

8.2.6.4. Mexico SaaS-based SCM market revenue, by industry vertical



Continue….

