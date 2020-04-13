Global SaaS-Based Expense Management Market Size,Status and Forecast 2025

In this report, the Global SaaS-Based Expense Management market is valued at USD XX million in 2017 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2017 and 2025. Global SaaS-Based Expense Management market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.

This report studies the global SaaS-Based Expense Management market size, industry status and forecast, competition landscape and growth opportunity. This research report categorizes the global SaaS-Based Expense Management market by companies, region, type and end-use industry.

SaaS-based expense management includes the deployment of expense management systems as a web-based subscription service. This system helps in controlling and monitoring expense reports, thereby streamlining the business process and preventing fraud and human error. It also increases visibility across the entire reimbursement claim process, reducing travel costs and improving the efficiency of enterprises.

The SaaS-based system is operated by a third-party organization as opposed to the installation and maintenance of an on-site business system. SaaS-based expense management has succeeded in changing the procurement of expense management systems from a capital expenditure to a pay-per-use subscription arrangement.

In recent years, SAP acquired Ariba and Concur become the undisputed no.1 player, IBM is constantly strengthening cooperation with SAP, Oracle acquired NetSuite, K1 Investment Management combined Certify, Nexonia, ExpenseWatch and Tallie to create the largest independent company, consider other small companies, it’s easy to forecast, the competition will be more intense

North America will remain the largest market.

China —- the world’s second largest economy will remain a high growth:

I. Local companies is smaller, its difficult to meet the requirements of large enterprises. some player can only supply standard version.

II.Affected by the traditional concept, most leaders of small and medium companies do not want to use management software, but now they began to realize the importance of software, and be willing to spend money.

III.With the development of China’s economy, travel costs continue to increase, the market has been expanding.

In 2017, the global SaaS-Based Expense Management market size was 1890 million US$ and it is expected to reach 3470 million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of 7.9% during 2018-2025.

This report focuses on the global top players, covered

Concur Technologies

SAP Ariba

IBM

Infor

Oracle

Apptricity

SumTotal Systems

Insperity

SuitSoft

Certify

Expensify

Abacus

Nexonia

Unit4

Zoho Expense

Xpenditure

AccountSight

NetSuite

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Travel and Expense Management

Telecom Expense management

Others

Market segment by Application, split into

Small and Medium Business

Large Business

Others

The study objectives of this report are:

To study and forecast the market size of SaaS-Based Expense Management in global market.

To analyze the global key players, SWOT analysis, value and global market share for top players.

To define, describe and forecast the market by type, end use and region.

To analyze and compare the market status and forecast between China and major regions, namely, United States, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India and Rest of World.

To analyze the global key regions market potential and advantage, opportunity and challenge, restraints and risks.

To identify significant trends and factors driving or inhibiting the market growth.

To analyze the opportunities in the market for stakeholders by identifying the high growth segments.

To strategically analyze each submarket with respect to individual growth trend and their contribution to the market

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of SaaS-Based Expense Management are as follows:

History Year: 2013-2017

Base Year: 2017

Estimated Year: 2018

Forecast Year 2018 to 2025

For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2017 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.

Key Stakeholders

SaaS-Based Expense Management Manufacturers

SaaS-Based Expense Management Distributors/Traders/Wholesalers

SaaS-Based Expense Management Subcomponent Manufacturers

Industry Association

Downstream Vendors

Available Customizations

With the given market data, QYResearch offers customizations according to the company’s specific needs. The following customization options are available for the report:

Regional and country-level analysis of the SaaS-Based Expense Management market, by end-use.

Detailed analysis and profiles of additional market players.



