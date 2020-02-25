Global Running Watches Market Analysis & Forecast 2019 – QY Research

Running Watches is an information processing device with the basic time function, which could be used for sports. In the report, the Running Watches are used in Running, Biking, Climbing, Cardio Training and Other sports. There are a number of different running watches available for runners.

The industry is expected to remain innovation-led, with frequent acquisitions and strategic alliances adopted as the key strategies by the players to increase their industry presence. Meanwhile, optimize product mix and further develop value-added capabilities to maximize margins.

Europe dominates the global Running Watches market. The sales revenue market share of Europe is 30.24% in 2018. The second market is North America, which sales revenue market share is 28.55% in 2018. And ACPC will be the fastest growing region in this global market.

Despite the presence of competition problems, due to the global recovery trend is clear, investors are still optimistic about this area, the future will still have more new investment enter the field. Even so, the market is intensely competitive .

The global Running Watches market was 11300 million US$ in 2018 and is expected to 17000 million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of 6.1% between 2019 and 2025.

This report studies the Running Watches market size (value and volume) by players, regions, product types and end industries, history data 2014-2018 and forecast data 2019-2025; This report also studies the global market competition landscape, market drivers and trends, opportunities and challenges, risks and entry barriers, sales channels, distributors and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis.

Geographically, this report is segmented into several key regions, with sales, revenue, market share and growth Rate of Running Watches in these regions, from 2014 to 2025, covering

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Russia and Turkey etc.)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, Australia, Indonesia, Thailand, Philippines, Malaysia and Vietnam)

South America (Brazil etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Egypt and GCC Countries)

The various contributors involved in the value chain of the product include manufacturers, suppliers, distributors, intermediaries, and customers. The key manufacturers in this market include

Apple

Fitbit

Samsung

Germin

Huawei

Xiaomi

Polar

Casio

TomTom

Motorola/Lenovo

Timex

Suunto

Withings

Soleus

By the product type, the market is primarily split into

Pedometer Watches

GPS Watches

Heart Rate Watches

GPS +HRM Watches

By the end users/application, this report covers the following segments

Running

Biking

Climbing

Cardio Training

Others

