Global Rubber Diaphragm Market Analysis & Forecast 2019 – QY Research

Diaphragms are sealing agents, used as moveable membranes to prevent two or more components from leakage and friction. The flexible nature of this seal allows pressure effects to cross the barrier but not the material being contained.

Diaphragm are counted as the most versatile element across all the sealing needs; serving as reliable but flexible separating wall between two component spaces. It has a wide – application across industries like Fluid Handling, Power Generation, Aerospace, Chemical & Process Industry, Automotive Tier, Foods & Beverage that use pumps & compressors, actuators, water reservoirs, hydro – accumulators, valves, regulators and any other such industrial components as a part of their operations value chain.

The leading manufactures mainly are Freudenberg Sealing Technologies, EFFBE, ContiTech, FUJIKURA RUBBER, Trelleborg and Garlock. Freudenberg Sealing Technologies is the largest manufacturer; its revenue of global market exceeds 13% in 2017.

There are mainly five type product of Rubber Diaphragm market: Flat Diaphragm, Rolling Diaphragm, Dish Shapped Diaphragm, Covonluted Diaphragm and others.

Geographically, the global Rubber Diaphragm market has been segmented into North America, Europe, China, Japan and RoW. The Europe held the largest share in the global market, its revenue of global market exceeds 38% in 2017. The next is North America.

The global Rubber Diaphragm market was 310 million US$ in 2018 and is expected to 500 million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of 6.3% between 2019 and 2025.

Geographically, this report is segmented into several key regions, with sales, revenue, market share and growth Rate of Rubber Diaphragm in these regions, from 2014 to 2025, covering

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Russia and Turkey etc.)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, Australia, Indonesia, Thailand, Philippines, Malaysia and Vietnam)

South America (Brazil etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Egypt and GCC Countries)

The various contributors involved in the value chain of the product include manufacturers, suppliers, distributors, intermediaries, and customers. The key manufacturers in this market include

EFFBE

ContiTech

FUJIKURA RUBBER

Trelleborg

Garlock

Tekno

Bellofram

QSXS

Chemprene

RPP

Dazhong Rubber

Jingzhong Rubber

Gulf

By the product type, the market is primarily split into

Flat Diaphragm

Rolling Diaphragm

Dish Shapped Diaphragm

Covonluted Diaphragm

Others

By the end users/application, this report covers the following segments

Cylinder Diaphragm

Pump Industry

Valve Industry

Actuators

Compressors

Others

