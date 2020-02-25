Global RTD Tea Drinks Market Analysis & Forecast 2019 – QY Research

RTD Tea Drinks refer to Tea-based or tea-flavoured beverage in a ready-to-drink format. It can come in different flavour variants, such as black, green, red, oolong, jasmine, and fruit among others.

Ready-to-drink teas are steadily increasing in popularity among consumers and sales are expected to continue to grow. Ready-to-drink (RTD) tea is seeing mounting demand owing to the busy and fast-paced lifestyle of consumers, and also as an alternative to carbonated drinks. RTD tea, in particular, is considered as a vital health drink. The mega trend towards convenience also influences the tea category: consumers appreciate ready-to-drink tea as a thirst-quencher with a wellness factor that can be relished immediately and anywhere without needing to be brewed hot.

Leaders in Ready-to-drink teas market are Ting Hsin International, Coca-Cola, ITO EN Inc., JDB Group, Uni-President Enterprises, Unilever, Arizona Beverage Company, OISHI GROUP and a few others.

The global RTD Tea Drinks market was 35400 million US$ in 2018 and is expected to 49100 million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of 4.2% between 2019 and 2025.

This report studies the RTD Tea Drinks market size (value and volume) by players, regions, product types and end industries, history data 2014-2018 and forecast data 2019-2025; This report also studies the global market competition landscape, market drivers and trends, opportunities and challenges, risks and entry barriers, sales channels, distributors and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis.

Geographically, this report is segmented into several key regions, with sales, revenue, market share and growth Rate of RTD Tea Drinks in these regions, from 2014 to 2025, covering

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Russia and Turkey etc.)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, Australia, Indonesia, Thailand, Philippines, Malaysia and Vietnam)

South America (Brazil etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Egypt and GCC Countries)

The various contributors involved in the value chain of the product include manufacturers, suppliers, distributors, intermediaries, and customers. The key manufacturers in this market include

Ting Hsin International

Coca-Cola

ITO EN Inc.

JDB Group

Uni-President Enterprises

Unilever

Arizona Beverage Company

OISHI GROUP

By the product type, the market is primarily split into

Glass Bottle

PET Bottle

Canned

Others

By the end users/application, this report covers the following segments

On Trade

Off Trade

