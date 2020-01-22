Global Rotary Evaporator Market Research Report Forecast from 2019 to 2024

MarketResearchNest.com presents “Global Rotary Evaporator Market 2019 by Manufacturers, Regions, Type and Application, Forecast to 2024” new Research to its studies database.

A rotary evaporator is a specially designed instrument for the evaporation of solvent (single-stage or straight distillation) under vacuum. The evaporator consists of a heating bath with a rotating flask, in which the liquid is distributed as a thin film over the hot wall surfaces and can evaporate easily. The evaporation rate is regulated by the heating bath temperature, the size of flask, the pressure of distillation and the speed of rotation.

Scope of the Report:

The Rotary Evaporator consumption volume was 94587 Units in 2016 and is expected to reach 99722 Units in 2017 and 125084 Units in 2022, growing at a CAGR of 4.64% from 2017 to 2022. China`s sales volume accounted for the highest market share (28.85%) in 2016, followed by the Europe and North America.

At present, the manufactures of Rotary Evaporator are concentrated in North America, Europe, China and Japan. Europe is the largest production area in the world, which occupied about 32.66% production in 2016. The following areas are China and North America. The global leading players in this market are BUCHI, IKA, Yamato Scientific Co., Ltd, Heidolph Instruments and KNF NEUBERGER, etc.

The Rotary Evaporator are mainly used by Food and Pharmaceutical, Petroleum and Chemical. The dominant type of Rotary Evaporator is Small Rotary Evaporator, which maximum flask volume is below 5L.

The worldwide market for Rotary Evaporator is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 3.8% over the next five years, will reach 260 million US$ in 2024, from 210 million US$ in 2019, according to a new GIR (Global Info Research) study.

This report focuses on the Rotary Evaporator in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers

BUCHI

IKA

Yamato Scientific

Heidolph Instruments

KNF NEUBERGER

Tokyo Rikakikai

Shanghai Yarong

Asahi Glassplant Inc.

Stuart Equipment

ANPEL

SENCO

Steroglass

Auxilab

Jisico

LabTech

Yu Hua Instrument

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Moreover, the research report assessed market key features, consisting of revenue, capacity utilization rate, price, gross, growth rate, consumption, production, export, supply, cost, market size & share, industry demand, export & import analysis, and CAGR.

Market Segment by Type, covers

Large Rotary Evaporator

Medium Rotary Evaporator

Small Rotary Evaporator

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Food and Pharmaceutical

Petroleum and Chemical

Others

