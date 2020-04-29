Global rolling stock systems market is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 4.2% over the forecast period 2018-2025

Reportocean.com “Global Rolling Stock Systems Market” research report has been added to its Research Database.

Global Rolling Stock Systems Market Size study, by Type (Wagon, Rapid Transit Vehicle, Locomotive, Others), Energy Source (Electric, Diesel), Train Type (Passenger Rail, Rail Freight, Others) and Regional Forecasts 2018-2025

Global rolling stock systems market is valued approximately USD 54.74 billion in 2017 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 4.2% over the forecast period 2018-2025. Rolling stock refers to both powered and unpowered wheeled railway vehicles which includes include locomotives, passenger rail vehicles, and freight wagons. Businesses have been using rolling inventory for years to minimize time and save manpower cost. The rolling stock is being stored in the trucks and are always ready to go to the required delivery location and hence it saves both the time and efforts for the company. Although rolling stocks products are capital intensive, it has the potential to save around 10% of the total cost of inventory management. Another major reason behind the rapid shift to rail is the increasing environmental concerns and traffic congestion in urban areas. Governments worldwide are making constant efforts to achieve a reduction in greenhouse gas emissions. Rolling stock not only enables an reduce the greenhouse gas emissions, meanwhile will also provide an increased mobility. To successfully meet this growing demand for efficient and green mobility, the railway sector urges to enhance in terms of quality of service, energy along with life cycle costs, interoperability, capacity, noise reduction & must also further develop its carbon emission benefits. Rising environment concerns globally and government efforts to combat and minimize pollution is expected to drive global rolling stock systems market over the forecast time frame.

Based on type, the global rolling stock market is segmented into wagon, rapid transit vehicle, locomotives and others. Currently, the market is dominated by wagon segment which contributes to around 35.70% revenue share in 2017. However, the segment is anticipated to witness sluggish growth over the forecast period due to rising concerns for industrial waste. The upcoming investments in this segment is likely to be in refurbishment of existing stock rather than purchase of new stock. Over the forecast period, major investments can be seen in the development of rapid transit vehicles especially in the Asia Pacific region. The Asian countries are witnessing a major challenge of population growth and hence increase in traffic congestion, thus demand for rapid transit vehicles is growing significantly in these regions. Global market for rapid transit vehicles is anticipated to grow at the highest CAGR of 5.1% over the forecast period.

Global rolling stock market, on the basis of train type is segmented into passenger rail and rail freight. Currently the market demand is dominated by passenger rails, which holds 53.04% revenue share in 2017. However, the demand for rail freight is anticipated to grow at a rapid pace over the forecast period. The rail freight is cost effective as compared to road transportation and enable safe and faster delivery. Further, development in rail infrastructure and various technological advancements will drive more businesses towards rail freight transport.

On the basis of type the global rolling stock market is segmented into electric and diesel vehicles. Currently, the market is dominated by diesel segment. However, the coming years are anticipated to witness increasing installation of electric vehicles due to their higher efficiency and sustainability. Global market for electric engines is anticipated to reach USD 10.21 billion by 2025 growing at 5.0% CAGR during 2018-2025.

The regional analysis of global rolling stock systems market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. North America is the leading/significant region across the world in terms of market share owing to their convenience and faster transportation. Further, significant investments in the development of rail infrastructure and adoption of latest technologies such as cloud computing and big data. North America rolling stock market is growing at 3.4% CAGR during 2017-2025. Europe rolling stock market valued 17.13 billion in 2017 is anticipated to reach USD 22.35 billion by 2025, growing at 3.5% CAGR during 2017-2025. Europe also contributes a satisfactory growth in the global Rolling Stock Systems market due to escalating government investments and investments made by private organization. The Locomotives are predominantly ordered for freight transport that has already been liberalized in the European countries which is why freight wagons also show a large share of private financing.

Asia-Pacific is also anticipated to exhibit highest growth rate / CAGR over the forecast period 2018-2025 due to constant developments in the rail infrastructure in India and China along with surging urbanization and construction sector. Furthermore, economic growth in various developing countries of APAC region such as China and India is anticipated to drive the investments in rolling stock in these regions. The investment includes railway investment in infrastructure, rolling stock, signaling and activities related to the rolling stocks, such as the after-sales services or life support. Another major factor for the growth of Asian countries is the rising population in these regions and the increasing urbanization. For example, In China, about 42-43 per cent of the population in China is living in cities. By 2030 about 55 per cent of the population are expected to live in cities. Such a scenarios is expected to create positive growth prospects for rolling stock systems market during the forecast period.

Market player included in this report are:

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

Note: The study forecast period can be customized as per the request.

