Global Rolling Stock Market 2019-2026: Key players CRRC, Bombardier, Alstom, Siemens AG, Kawasaki Heavy Industries Ltd., GENERAL ELECTRIC, TRANSMASHHOLDING, Stadler Rail, CAF Construcciones y Auxiliar de Ferrocarriles, S.A, TOSHIBA CORPORATION, Hitachi Ltd.

Market Definition: Rolling Stock Market

Global rolling stock market is expected to rise from its initial estimated value of USD 54.80 billion in 2018 to an estimated value of USD 78.23 billion by 2026, registering a CAGR of 4.55% in the forecast period of 2019-2026.

Rolling stock is termed and described as any vehicle or transport system that is used on the rail tracks. It comprises of a number of vehicles that can be categorized as powered and unpowered. This term is coined due to its relation to the term used in business “stock”, which is considered a liquid asset, by which it means the value of the products can easily be determined and appropriate product values can be defined.

Major Market Drivers & Restraints are as follows:

Increasing adoption and preference of public transport due to high levels of traffic worldwide

With rising demand of public transport, energy-efficient and comfort transport is also on the rise which is expected to drive the market growth

Repair and renovation of already existent rolling stock is expected to restrain the market growth

High amounts of capital and investments required for the production, sales and purchase of rolling stock is expected to restrain the market growth

Key Market Competitors: Rolling Stock Market

Few of the major competitors are CRRC, Bombardier, Alstom, Siemens AG, Kawasaki Heavy Industries Ltd., GENERAL ELECTRIC, TRANSMASHHOLDING, Stadler Rail, CAF Construcciones y Auxiliar de Ferrocarriles, S.A., HYUNDAI ROTEM COMPANY, MITSUBISHI HEAVY INDUSTRIES LTD., Talgo, TOSHIBA CORPORATION, Hitachi Ltd., Chittaranjan Locomotive Works, Tech Mahindra Limited, Niigata Transys Co.Ltd., Scomi Group Bhd, ABB, Strukton, DEUTA-WERKE GmbH, Thales Group, Deutsche Bahn AG, Lamifil, Balfour Beatty, American Equipment Company, Wabtec Corporation, CalAmp, Sinara Transportation Machines, Alucast Iran Co., and Randon Implementos.

Market Segmentation: Rolling Stock Market

By Product Type:



Locomotives Diesel Locomotives Electric Locomotives Electro-Diesel Locomotives

Rapid Transit Diesel Multiple Unit (DMU) Electric Multiple Unit (EMU) Light Rail/Tram Subway/Metro Monorail

Coaches

Wagons

By Application:



Passenger Transportation Locomotives Coaches

Freight Locomotives Wagons



By Locomotive Technology



Conventional Locomotives

Turbocharged Locomotives

Maglev Electromagnetic Suspension Electrodynamic Suspension Induct rack



By Component:

Pantograph

Axle

Wheel Set

Traction Motor

Passenger Information System

Air Conditioning System

Auxiliary Power System

Position Train Control

Company Analysis:

Global rolling stock market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of rolling stock market for global, Europe, North America, Asia Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa.

