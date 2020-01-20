Global Rolling Dies Market Research Report 2019

In this report, the Global Rolling Dies market is valued at USD XX million in 2019 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2019 and 2026. Global Rolling Dies market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.
The global Rolling Dies market is valued at XX million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach XX million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of XX during 2019-2025.
This report focuses on Rolling Dies volume and value at the global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Rolling Dies market size by analysing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, Japan, China, etc.
At the company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.
By Company
OSG
Mayes & Warwick
Rolling Tools
Linear Ways India
PGT Tools
Rollwalztechnik
Dongguan Jingding
Tesker Manufacturing Corporation
CJWinter
Harold Habegger S.A
Heroslam
Landis
Profiroll Technologies
NAREX ROLL GmbH
YAMAWA MFG
Brinkman Products
Kadimi Tool
By product type
Rolling Flat Dies (DP)
Thread Rolling Cylindrical Dies (TR)
Rotary Type Thread Rolling Dies (RCD)
Rack Type Rolling Dies (RF)
Trimming Dies (TMD)
Round Dies (RD)
Others
By Application
Automotive
White Goods
Medical
Cutlery
Consumer Electronics
General Engineering
Others
By Region
North America
Europe
Japan
China
