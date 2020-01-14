MarketResearchNest.com adds “Global Rodenticides Market 2019 by Manufacturers, Regions, Type and Application, Forecast to 2024”new report to its research database. The report spread across in a 135 pages with table and figures in it.

This comprehensive Rodenticides Market research report includes a brief on these trends that can help the businesses operating in the industry to understand the market and strategize for their business expansion accordingly. The research report analyses the market size, industry share, growth, key segments, CAGR and key drivers.

Rodenticides are pesticides that kill rodents. Rodents include not only rats and mice, but also squirrels, woodchucks, chipmunks, porcupines, nutria, and beavers. Although rodents play important roles in nature, they may sometimes require control. They can damage crops, violate housing codes, transmit disease, and in some cases cause ecological damage.

Scope of the Report:

Asia Pacific is the largest consumer of Rodenticides and is expected to retain the higher growth rate during the next five years due to strong growth in agriculture industry. China and India have witnessed a major chunk of the production and consumption of Rodenticides in the Asia Pacific region.

The leading manufactures mainly are UPL, Basf, Liphatech, Bayer Cropscience and Senestech. UPL is the largest manufacturer; its revenue of global market exceeds 9.5% in 2016. The next is Basf and Liphatech.

The worldwide market for Rodenticides is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 4.3% over the next five years, will reach 1460 million US$ in 2024, from 1140 million US$ in 2019.

This report focuses on the Rodenticides in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers

UPL

Basf

Liphatech

Bayer Cropscience

Senestech

Marusan Pharma Biotech

Syngenta

JT Eaton

Neogen Corporation

PelGar International

Brizal Quimica

Impex Europa

TEIKOKU SEIYAKU

Pulangke

SANLI

Market Segment by Type, covers

Anticoagulants

Non-anticoagulants

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Agriculture

Domestic/Industrial/Public Health

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

The content of the study subjects, includes a total of 15 chapters:

Chapter 1, to describe Rodenticides product scope , market overview, market opportunities, market driving force and market risks.

, market overview, market opportunities, market driving force and market risks. Chapter 2, to profile the top manufacturers of Rodenticides, with price , sales, revenue and global market share of Rodenticides in 2017 and 2018.

, sales, revenue and global market share of Rodenticides in 2017 and 2018. Chapter 3, the Rodenticides competitive situation, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are analyzed emphatically by landscape contrast.

are analyzed emphatically by landscape contrast. Chapter 4, the Rodenticides breakdown data are shown at the regional level, to show the sales, revenue and growth by regions, from 2014 to 2019.

by regions, from 2014 to 2019. Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9, to break the sales data at the country level, with sales, revenue and market share for key countries in the world , from 2014 to 2019.

, from 2014 to 2019. Chapter 10 and 11, to segment the sales by type and application , with sales market share and growth rate by type, application, from 2014 to 2019.

, with sales market share and growth rate by type, application, from 2014 to 2019. Chapter 12, Rodenticides market forecast, by regions, type and application, with sales and revenue, from 2019 to 2024.

and revenue, from 2019 to 2024. Chapter 13, 14 and 15, to describe Rodenticides sales channel, distributors, customers, research findings and conclusion, appendix and data source.

