Global Rock Climbing Equipment Market Analysis & Forecast 2019 – QY Research

A wide range of equipment is used during rock or any other type of climbing. The most popular types of climbing equipment are briefly described in this report. The report on protecting a climb describes equipment commonly used to protect a climber against the consequences of a fall.

Climbing, a traditionally outdoor experience, is exploding indoors via climbing clubs and gyms around the country, and is even popping up in sporting goods stores and on university campuses. Once reserved for capable enthusiasts seeking a ‘man versus nature’ challenge, climbing has become an outlet for social activity and a new form of working out,” said Matt Powell, vice president and sports industry analyst, The QYR Group. “With climbing now officially part of the 2020 Olympic Games, I expect that this trend will continue gaining in popularity and participation.”

SBC seems to be the exception rather than the rule – climbers like Findlay are feted as much by their male and female peers as they are by their sponsors and thousands of social media followers. Climbing is a sport where women can be equals: the average man may be stronger and longer-limbed, but women often have proportionally less body weight to lift.

Climbing Harnesses, the largest category making up 37 percent of total dollar sales, grew by 9 percent, with climbing shoes (28 percent), quickdraws (+9 percent), and cams (+9 percent) among the growth drivers. Sales of climbing ropes and helmets grew by 8 percent and 6 percent, respectively.

The global Rock Climbing Equipment market was 410 million US$ in 2018 and is expected to 830 million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of 9.1% between 2019 and 2025.

This report studies the Rock Climbing Equipment market size (value and volume) by players, regions, product types and end industries, history data 2014-2018 and forecast data 2019-2025;

