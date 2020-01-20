Global Robotic Process Automation Software Market 2019 Trending Technologies – Kofax, WorkFusion, Jidoka, NICE, Kryon Systems, Datamatics

Robotic process automation (RPA) tools perform “if, then, else” statements on structured data, typically using a combination of user interface (UI) interactions, or by connecting to APIs to drive client servers, mainframes or HTML code. An RPA tool operates by mapping a process in the RPA tool language for the software “robot” to follow, with runtime allocated to execute the script by a control dashboard.
Scope of the Report:
The global Robotic Process Automation Software market is valued at xx million USD in 2018 and is expected to reach xx million USD by the end of 2024, growing at a CAGR of xx% between 2019 and 2024.
The Asia-Pacific will occupy for more market share in following years, especially in China, also fast growing India and Southeast Asia regions.
North America, especially The United States, will still play an important role which cannot be ignored. Any changes from United States might affect the development trend of Robotic Process Automation Software.
Europe also play important roles in global market, with market size of xx million USD in 2019 and will be xx million USD in 2024, with a CAGR of xx%.
This report studies the Robotic Process Automation Software market status and outlook of Global and major regions, from angles of players, countries, product types and end industries; this report analyzes the top players in global market, and splits the Robotic Process Automation Software market by product type and applications/end industries.
Market Segment by Companies, this report covers
UiPath
Automation Anywhere
Blue Prism
Kofax
WorkFusion
Jidoka
NICE
Kryon Systems
Datamatics
HelpSystems
EnableSoft
SpiceCSM
AntWorks
Pegasystems
NTT Data
Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers
North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)
Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)
Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)
South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia)
Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)
Market Segment by Type, covers
Web Services APIs
Thin Client Applications
Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into
BFSI
Education
Manufacturing
Telecom & IT
Others