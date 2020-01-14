Global Road Repairs and Maintenance Market: key Vendors, Trends, Analysis, Segmentation, Forecast to 2019-2024

WiseGuyReports.com adds “Road Repairs and Maintenance Market 2019 Global Analysis, Growth, Trends and Opportunities Research Report Forecasting to 2024” reports to its database.

Road Maintenance involves remedying defects such as potholes that occur in the carriageway from time to time (corrective maintenance) and providing treatments such as crack sealing which will slow the rate of deterioration (preventative maintenance). Typical maintenance activities include: Crack filling and sealing.

In 2018, the global Road Repairs and Maintenance market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

The key players covered in this study

Caltrans

TxDOT

VDOT

MDOT

NCDOT

NYSDOT

PennDOT

FDOT

GDOT

CDOT

MnDOT

OhDOT

IDOT

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Pavement Management

Maintenance to Road Fixtures

Seasonal Maintenance

Litter Control

Others

Market segment by Application, split into

Highway

Road and Street

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

