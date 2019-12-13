Global Road LED Traffic Signals Market Expected to Witness a Sustainable Growth over 2025

Market Research Report Store offers a latest published report on Road LED Traffic Signals Market Analysis and Forecast 2019-2025 delivering key insights and providing a competitive advantage to clients through a detailed report.

The APAC held the largest share in the global market,and its revenue of global market exceeds 40% in 2018.

Global Road LED Traffic Signals market size will reach 644.5 million US$ by 2025, from 498.7 million US$ in 2018, at a CAGR of 3.8% during the forecast period. In this study, 2018 has been considered as the base year and 2019-2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for Road LED Traffic Signals.

This study also analyzes the market status, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, risks and entry barriers, sales channels, distributors and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis.

This report focuses on the Road LED Traffic Signals in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa.

Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers

SWARCO

Dialight

Leotek

GE Current

Fama Traffic

Traffic Technologies

Anbang Electric

Sinowatcher Technology

Econolite Group

WERMA

Jingan

Trafitronics India

Market Segment by Type, covers

High Power LED

Conventional LED

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Urban Road

Rural Road

Other

