Global Rigid Copper Clad Laminate Market Size, Share, Projections, SWOT Analysis, Competitors Analysis, Product Research, Segmentation and Forecast by 2024

Rigid PCBs depend on rigid CCLs，Rigid Copper clad laminate (CCL), a base material for electronics industry and an important raw material for the manufacturing of printed circuit board (PCB), is widely used in electronic products, including TV, radio, computer, and mobile communications.

Scope of the Report:

The worldwide market for Rigid Copper Clad Laminate is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly xx% over the next five years, will reach xx million US$ in 2023, from xx million US$ in 2017, .

This report focuses on the Rigid Copper Clad Laminate in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers

KBL

SYTECH

Nan Ya plastic

Panasonic

ITEQ

EMC

Isola

DOOSAN

GDM

Hitachi Chemical

TUC

JinBao

Grace Electron

Shanghai Nanya

Ding Hao

GOWORLD

Chaohua

WEIHUA

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Market Segment by Type, covers

Paper board

Composite substrate

Normal FR4

High Tg FR-4

Halogen-free board

Special board

Others

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Computer

Communication

Consumer Electronics

Vehicle electronics

Industrial / Medical

Military / Space

Package

There are 15 Chapters to deeply display the global Rigid Copper Clad Laminate market.



Chapter 1, to describe Rigid Copper Clad Laminate Introduction, product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market risk, market driving force;

Chapter 2, to analyze the top manufacturers of Rigid Copper Clad Laminate, with sales, revenue, and price of Rigid Copper Clad Laminate, in 2016 and 2017;

Chapter 3, to display the competitive situation among the top manufacturers, with sales, revenue and market share in 2016 and 2017;

Chapter 4, to show the global market by regions, with sales, revenue and market share of Rigid Copper Clad Laminate, for each region, from 2013 to 2018;

Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9, to analyze the market by countries, by type, by application and by manufacturers, with sales, revenue and market share by key countries in these regions;

Chapter 10 and 11, to show the market by type and application, with sales market share and growth rate by type, application, from 2013 to 2018;

Chapter 12, Rigid Copper Clad Laminate market forecast, by regions, type and application, with sales and revenue, from 2018 to 2023;

Chapter 13, 14 and 15, to describe Rigid Copper Clad Laminate sales channel, distributors, traders, dealers, Research Findings and Conclusion, appendix and data source

Major Point of TOC:

Chapter One: Market Overview



Chapter Two: Manufacturers Profiles



Chapter Three: Global Rigid Copper Clad Laminate Sales, Revenue, Market Share and Competition by Manufacturer (2016-2017)



Chapter Four: Global Rigid Copper Clad Laminate Market Analysis by Regions



Chapter Five: North America Rigid Copper Clad Laminate by Countries



Chapter Six: Europe Rigid Copper Clad Laminate by Countries



Chapter Seven: Asia-Pacific Rigid Copper Clad Laminate by Countries



Chapter Eight: South America Rigid Copper Clad Laminate by Countries



Chapter Nine: Middle East and Africa Rigid Copper Clad Laminate by Countries



Chapter Ten: Global Rigid Copper Clad Laminate Market Segment by Type



Chapter Eleven: Global Rigid Copper Clad Laminate Market Segment by Application



Chapter Twelve: Rigid Copper Clad Laminate Market Forecast (2018-2023)



