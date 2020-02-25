Global Rice Starch Market Analysis & Forecast 2019 – QY Research

Rice starch is characterized by very small granules in the range of 2-8 μm, being much smaller than those of other cereals, tubers and roots, such as corn and potato. Its granule size is comparable to the size of fat globules, therefore ideally suited to mimic a full bodied fatty mouthfeel. It provides creamy textures and can serve as natural fat replacer. It can be widely used in food industry, pharmaceutical industry, chemical industry and Cosmetic & Personal Care Industry Care industry.

Rice starch can be classified into two types: food grade rice starch and industry grade rice starch. Food grade rice starch is widely used in food industry and pharmaceutical industry. Industry grade rice starch is widely used in cosmetic industry, papermaking industry, spinning industry and other industries.

Major raw materials for rice starch are rice and caustic soda. On the global market, supply of raw materials is very full. But many manufacturers discontinued in recent years due to the product gross margin are low and the price of corn starch is lower than rice starch in some application.

All manufacturers in the world are committed to the improvement of production technology. In recent two years, Chinese manufacturers can almost catch up with the world’s leading technology. Such as Anhui Lianhe and Anhui Le Huan Tian Biotechnology company can produce food grade rice starch and industry grade rice starch.

We tend to believe this industry is an emerging industry, and the consumption increasing degree will show a smooth growth curve. For product prices, the slow downward trend in recent years will maintain in the future as competition intensifies. Besides, prices gap between different brands will go narrowing gradually. Also, there will be fluctuation in gross margin.

The global Rice Starch market was 170 million US$ in 2018 and is expected to 260 million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of 5.9% between 2019 and 2025.

This report studies the Rice Starch market size (value and volume) by players, regions, product types and end industries, history data 2014-2018 and forecast data 2019-2025; This report also studies the global market competition landscape, market drivers and trends, opportunities and challenges, risks and entry barriers, sales channels, distributors and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis.

Geographically, this report is segmented into several key regions, with sales, revenue, market share and growth Rate of Rice Starch in these regions, from 2014 to 2025, covering

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Russia and Turkey etc.)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, Australia, Indonesia, Thailand, Philippines, Malaysia and Vietnam)

South America (Brazil etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Egypt and GCC Countries)

The various contributors involved in the value chain of the product include manufacturers, suppliers, distributors, intermediaries, and customers. The key manufacturers in this market include

BENEO

Ingredion

Bangkok starch

Thai Flour

AGRANA

WFM Wholesome Foods

Golden Agriculture

Anhui Lianhe

Anhui Le Huan Tian Biotechnology

By the product type, the market is primarily split into

Food Grade Rice Starch

Industry Grade Rice Starch

By the end users/application, this report covers the following segments

Food Industry

Pharmaceutical Industry

Cosmetic & Personal Care Industry

Others

Get PDF report template @ https://www.qyresearch.com/sample-form/form/1091780/global-rice-starch-market

About Us:

QYResearch always pursuits high product quality with the belief that quality is the soul of business. Through years of effort and supports from huge number of customer supports, QYResearch consulting group has accumulated creative design methods on many high-quality markets investigation and research team with rich experience. Today, QYResearch has become the brand of quality assurance in consulting industry.