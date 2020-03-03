Global Rice Seed Market – Report includes Industrial Potential Growth with Trend

ResearchMoz include new market research report “Global Rice Seed Market Insights, Forecast to 2025” to its huge collection of research reports.

Global Rice Seed market size will increase to Million US$ by 2025, from Million US$ in 2018, at a CAGR of during the forecast period. In this study, 2018 has been considered as the base year and 2019 to 2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for Rice Seed.

This report researches the worldwide Rice Seed market size (value, capacity, production and consumption) in key regions like United States, Europe, Asia Pacific (China, Japan) and other regions.

This study categorizes the global Rice Seed breakdown data by manufacturers, region, type and application, also analyzes the market status, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, risks and entry barriers, sales channels, distributors and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis.

The following manufacturers are covered in this report:

DuPont Pioneer

Bayer

Nuziveedu Seeds

Kaveri

Mahyco

RiceTec

Krishidhan

Rasi Seeds

JK seeds

Syngenta

Longping High-tech

China National Seed

Grand Agriseeds

Dabei Nong Group

Hefei Fengle

Win-all Hi-tech

Gansu Dunhuang Seed

Dongya Seed Industry

Keeplong Seeds

Rice Seed Breakdown Data by Type

Long-Grain Rice

Medium-Grain Rice

Short-Grain Rice

Rice Seed Breakdown Data by Application

Agricultural Production

Scientific Research

Rice Seed Production Breakdown Data by Region

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Other Regions

