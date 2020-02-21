Global RFID Tags for Livestock Management Market 2019 by Manufacturers, Regions, Type and Application, Forecast to 2023

“arcognizance.com” has added latest research report on “Global RFID Tags for Livestock Management Market”, this report helps to analyze top manufacturers, regions, revenue, price, and also covers Industry sales channel, distributors, traders, dealers, Research Findings and Conclusion, appendix and data source.

RFID has already been used for years in some aspects of the agriculture industry. Tagging of animals like sheep and cows allows the farmer to have superior traceability, better breeding control, better conservation efforts and of course, data collection about each and every animal of the herd.

RFID can also play a major role with automated feeding, weighing and disease management of the animals, all with a simple tag, in addition to tracking capabilities of a lost animal and return to its rightful owner.Sheep and goat farming, hog and pig farming, equine facilities, poultry and egg production centers, dairy cattle ranching, beef steer ranching, and aquaculture are all areas of the agriculture industry that sees many benefits from RFID applications.

Scope of the Report:

This is owing to strong governmental support to farmers to adopt smart agriculture practices and boost the agricultural produce. The worldwide market for RFID Tags for Livestock Management is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly xx% over the next five years, will reach xx million US$ in 2023, from xx million US$ in 2017.

This report focuses on the RFID Tags for Livestock Management in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers

Alien Technology

Confidex Ltd

HID Global Corporation

Honeywell international Inc.

Omni-ID Ltd (U.S.), Impinj, Inc.

Invengo Information Technology Co. Ltd

Smartrac N.V.

The Tag Factory

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Market Segment by Type, covers

Active

Passive

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Sheep

Cows

Poultry

Others

There are 15 Chapters to deeply display the global RFID Tags for Livestock Management market.

Chapter 1, to describe RFID Tags for Livestock Management Introduction, product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market risk, market driving force;

Chapter 2, to analyze the top manufacturers of RFID Tags for Livestock Management, with sales, revenue, and price of RFID Tags for Livestock Management, in 2016 and 2017;

Chapter 3, to display the competitive situation among the top manufacturers, with sales, revenue and market share in 2016 and 2017;

Chapter 4, to show the global market by regions, with sales, revenue and market share of RFID Tags for Livestock Management, for each region, from 2013 to 2018;

Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9, to analyze the market by countries, by type, by application and by manufacturers, with sales, revenue and market share by key countries in these regions;

Chapter 10 and 11, to show the market by type and application, with sales market share and growth rate by type, application, from 2013 to 2018;

Chapter 12, RFID Tags for Livestock Management market forecast, by regions, type and application, with sales and revenue, from 2018 to 2023;

Chapter 13, 14 and 15, to describe RFID Tags for Livestock Management sales channel, distributors, traders, dealers, Research Findings and Conclusion, appendix and data source

Major Point of TOC:

Chapter One: Market Overview

Chapter Two: Manufacturers Profiles

Chapter Three: Global RFID Tags for Livestock Management Sales, Revenue, Market Share and Competition by Manufacturer (2016-2017)

Chapter Four: Global RFID Tags for Livestock Management Market Analysis by Regions

Chapter Five: North America RFID Tags for Livestock Management by Countries

Chapter Six: Europe RFID Tags for Livestock Management by Countries

Chapter Seven: Asia-Pacific RFID Tags for Livestock Management by Countries

Chapter Eight: South America RFID Tags for Livestock Management by Countries

Chapter Nine: Middle East and Africa RFID Tags for Livestock Management by Countries

Chapter Ten: Global RFID Tags for Livestock Management Market Segment by Type

Chapter Eleven: Global RFID Tags for Livestock Management Market Segment by Application

Chapter Twelve: RFID Tags for Livestock Management Market Forecast (2018-2023)

Chapter Thirteen: Sales Channel, Distributors, Traders and Dealers

Chapter Fourteen: Research Findings and Conclusion

Chapter Fifteen: Appendix

