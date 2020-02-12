Global RFID Market Research Growth by Manufacturers, Regions, Type and Application, Forecast Analysis to 2024

The Global RFID Market is expected to reach USD 44,351.6 million by 2024 from USD 13,378.7 million in 2016, at a CAGR of 16.3% in the forecast period 2017 to 2024. The new market report contains data for historic years 2015, the base year of calculation is 2016 and the forecast period is 2017 to 2024.

Get exclusive sample of this report@ http://databridgemarketresearch.com/request-a-sample/?dbmr=global-rfid-market

Drivers:

Some of the major factors driving the market for RFID market are increase demand of RFID technology in retail industry and enforced laws for labelling animals. These factors increase the demand for RFID market. Increasing installation of RFID in manufacturing units and for productivity improvement and increasing use of security and access control application are the other major factors driving the growth of the non-destructive testing equipment market

RISING DEMAND OF RFID TECHNOLOGY IN RETAIL INDUSTRY

RFID tags usage in animals has been considered as one of the oldest method use in the rough terrain and large ranges, especially in the outbreak of mad cow disease. RFID tags are important in animal industry to manage exotic and endangered animals for preserves. Tagging of animals in livestock industry helps the farmers to identify animals with respect to its pedigree and medical information.

FAVOURABLE LAWS FOR LABELLING LIVESTOCK

Non-destructive equipment is majorly found in the end user industries. Therefore, government are making stringent rules and regulation regarding quality control and personnel safety. Instances such as leakages in nuclear reactors, explosions of pipelines and refinery blasts had made the government to set up the safety guidelines, as a result, leads to drive the NDT equipment market.

GROWTH IN THE USAGE OF RFID IN SECURITY AND ACCESS CONTROL APPLICATION

RFID are beneficial with the respect to profitability, safety and security enhancement, reusability and reliability. RFID tags are used with respect of personal identification task as it can be engineered by tampered resistant, and has some cryptographic algorithm’s internal state. RFID tags helps in letting the specific person enter into the specific area.

Request for Detail TOC @ http://databridgemarketresearch.com/toc/?dbmr=global-rfid-market

Competitive Analysis:

RFID Market is highly fragmented and is based on new product launches and clinical results of products. Hence the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, clinical trials, market initiatives, high expense on research and development, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of flow cytometry market for global, Europe, North America, Asia Pacific and South America.

Questions? We’ll Put You on the Right Path Request Analyst Call @ http://databridgemarketresearch.com/speak-to-analyst/?dbmr=global-rfid-market

Major Players: Global RFID Market

Some of the Major Players Operating in this Market are:-

Alien Technology

LLC

AWID

CAEN RFID S.r.l

CCL Industries Inc.

GAO RFID Inc.

Globe Ranger

Impinj Inc.

Invengo Technology Pvt. Ltd.

Mojix Inc.

Nedap N.V.

SMARTRAC N.V

ThingMagic

Honeywell International Inc

ZIH Corp.

among others.

Key questions answered in this report

What will the market size be in 2024 and what will the growth rate be?

• What are the key market trends?

• What is driving this market?

• What are the challenges to market growth?

• Who are the key vendors in this market space?

• What are the market opportunities and threats faced by the key vendors?

• What are the strengths and weaknesses of the key vendors?

Read more about This Report @ http://databridgemarketresearch.com/reports/global-rfid-market/

About Data Bridge Market Research:

Data Bridge Market Research set forth itself as an unconventional and neoteric Market research and consulting firm with unparalleled level of resilience and integrated approaches. We are determined to unearth the best market opportunities and foster efficient information for your business to thrive in the market. Data Bridge endeavors to provide appropriate solutions to the complex business challenges and initiates an effortless decision-making process.

Contact:

Data Bridge Market Research

Tel: +1-888-387-2818

Email: [email protected]