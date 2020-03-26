Global RF Switches Market 2025 : M/A-COMTech, JFW, Mini-Circuits, Pasternack

The RF switches market is expected to grow at an impressive nearly 7% CAGR from 2019 to 2024. The RF switches market gains from extensive use of RF switches in wireless systems. RF switches are widely used for signal routing originating from antennas and terminating at transmit and receive end. For design and configuration, today, RF switches surpass other devices in terms of volume of use.
This report presents the worldwide RF Switches market size (value, production and consumption), splits the breakdown (data status 2013-2018 and forecast to 2025), by manufacturers, region, type and application.
This study also analyzes the market status, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, risks and entry barriers, sales channels, distributors and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis.
RF switches are used extensively in wireless systems for signal routing finding wide use in switching signals from antennas to the transmit and receive chains. They are one of the highest volume RF devices in use today as several devices are typically contained in a block diagram. RF switches fall into the two main categories of electromechanical and solid-state switches. While electromechanical switches have not found wide use in RF applications since the PIN diode was developed, they are making some new in-roads in certain applications in the form of micro-electromechanical systems (MEMS) devices. Solid state switches are typically more reliable and exhibit longer lifetime than electromechanical switches plus offer faster switching times. However, solid-state switches typically have higher intrinsic ON resistance and more harmonic distortion than mechanical switches. Solid state switches: There are two main types of solid state switches: field-effect transistors (FETs) and PIN diodes.
With the increasing in production capacity, expected that the RF switches raw material price will be stable in the short term. However, the improvement of energy, transportation costs, and labor costs, will play a significant role in promoting the cost of RF switches.
There are companies aims at the cost and quality leadership which shall improve profitability. As the same time, companies are focusing on technological innovation, equipment upgrades, and process improvements, to reduce costs and improve quality.
The average price of RF switches will fall further. The product average price declined in the past few years due to the technology development, the average price will keep this trend in the few future years due to increasing mature manufacturing technology, cost of raw materials, as well as the substitute threat.
The RF Switches market was valued at 2950 Million US$ in 2017 and is projected to reach 4870 Million US$ by 2025, at a CAGR of 7.4% during the forecast period. In this study, 2017 has been considered as the base year and 2018 to 2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for RF Switches.
Skyworks
Infineon Technologies
NXP Semiconductors
Peregrine Semiconductor
Broadcom(Avago)
Qorvo
Honeywell
Analog(Hittite)
NJR
MAXIM
CEL/NEC
M/A-COMTech
JFW
Mini-Circuits
Pasternack
RF Switches Breakdown Data by Type
PIN Diodes
GaAs
SOI & SOS
MEMS
RF Switches Breakdown Data by Application
Cellular
Wireless Communications
Aerospace & Defense
Industrial & Automotive
Consumer
Others
RF Switches Production by Region
United States
Europe
China
Japan
South Korea
Other Regions
RF Switches Consumption by Region
North America
United States
Canada
Mexico
Asia-Pacific
China
India
Japan
South Korea
Australia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Philippines
Thailand
Vietnam
Europe
Germany
France
UK
Italy
Russia
Rest of Europe
Central & South America
Brazil
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
GCC Countries
Turkey
Egypt
South Africa
Rest of Middle East & Africa
The study objectives are:
To analyze and research the global RF Switches status and future forecastinvolving, production, revenue, consumption, historical and forecast.
To present the key RF Switches manufacturers, production, revenue, market share, and recent development.
To split the breakdown data by regions, type, manufacturers and applications.
To analyze the global and key regions market potential and advantage, opportunity and challenge, restraints and risks.
To identify significant trends, drivers, influence factors in global and regions.
To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.
In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of RF Switches :
History Year: 2013 – 2017
Base Year: 2017
Estimated Year: 2018
Forecast Year: 2018 – 2025
This report includes the estimation of market size for value (million USD) and volume (Million Pcs). Both top-down and bottom-up approaches have been used to estimate and validate the market size of RF Switches market, to estimate the size of various other dependent submarkets in the overall market. Key players in the market have been identified through secondary research, and their market shares have been determined through primary and secondary research. All percentage shares, splits, and breakdowns have been determined using secondary sources and verified primary sources.
