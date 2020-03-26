Global RF Switches Market 2025 : M/A-COMTech, JFW, Mini-Circuits, Pasternack

The RF switches market is expected to grow at an impressive nearly 7% CAGR from 2019 to 2024. The RF switches market gains from extensive use of RF switches in wireless systems. RF switches are widely used for signal routing originating from antennas and terminating at transmit and receive end. For design and configuration, today, RF switches surpass other devices in terms of volume of use.

This report presents the worldwide RF Switches market size (value, production and consumption), splits the breakdown (data status 2013-2018 and forecast to 2025), by manufacturers, region, type and application.

This study also analyzes the market status, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, risks and entry barriers, sales channels, distributors and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis.

RF switches are used extensively in wireless systems for signal routing finding wide use in switching signals from antennas to the transmit and receive chains. They are one of the highest volume RF devices in use today as several devices are typically contained in a block diagram. RF switches fall into the two main categories of electromechanical and solid-state switches. While electromechanical switches have not found wide use in RF applications since the PIN diode was developed, they are making some new in-roads in certain applications in the form of micro-electromechanical systems (MEMS) devices. Solid state switches are typically more reliable and exhibit longer lifetime than electromechanical switches plus offer faster switching times. However, solid-state switches typically have higher intrinsic ON resistance and more harmonic distortion than mechanical switches. Solid state switches: There are two main types of solid state switches: field-effect transistors (FETs) and PIN diodes.

With the increasing in production capacity, expected that the RF switches raw material price will be stable in the short term. However, the improvement of energy, transportation costs, and labor costs, will play a significant role in promoting the cost of RF switches.

There are companies aims at the cost and quality leadership which shall improve profitability. As the same time, companies are focusing on technological innovation, equipment upgrades, and process improvements, to reduce costs and improve quality.

The average price of RF switches will fall further. The product average price declined in the past few years due to the technology development, the average price will keep this trend in the few future years due to increasing mature manufacturing technology, cost of raw materials, as well as the substitute threat.

The RF Switches market was valued at 2950 Million US$ in 2017 and is projected to reach 4870 Million US$ by 2025, at a CAGR of 7.4% during the forecast period. In this study, 2017 has been considered as the base year and 2018 to 2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for RF Switches.

The following manufacturers are covered in this report:

Skyworks

Infineon Technologies

NXP Semiconductors

Peregrine Semiconductor

Broadcom(Avago)

Qorvo

Honeywell

Analog(Hittite)

NJR

MAXIM

CEL/NEC

M/A-COMTech

JFW

Mini-Circuits

Pasternack

RF Switches Breakdown Data by Type

PIN Diodes

GaAs

SOI & SOS

MEMS

RF Switches Breakdown Data by Application

Cellular

Wireless Communications

Aerospace & Defense

Industrial & Automotive

Consumer

Others

RF Switches Production by Region

United States

Europe

China

Japan

South Korea

Other Regions

RF Switches Consumption by Region

North America

United States

Canada

Mexico

Asia-Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Australia

Indonesia

Malaysia

Philippines

Thailand

Vietnam

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Russia

Rest of Europe

Central & South America

Brazil

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

GCC Countries

Turkey

Egypt

South Africa

Rest of Middle East & Africa

The study objectives are:

To analyze and research the global RF Switches status and future forecastinvolving, production, revenue, consumption, historical and forecast.

To present the key RF Switches manufacturers, production, revenue, market share, and recent development.

To split the breakdown data by regions, type, manufacturers and applications.

To analyze the global and key regions market potential and advantage, opportunity and challenge, restraints and risks.

To identify significant trends, drivers, influence factors in global and regions.

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of RF Switches :

History Year: 2013 – 2017

Base Year: 2017

Estimated Year: 2018

Forecast Year: 2018 – 2025

This report includes the estimation of market size for value (million USD) and volume (Million Pcs). Both top-down and bottom-up approaches have been used to estimate and validate the market size of RF Switches market, to estimate the size of various other dependent submarkets in the overall market. Key players in the market have been identified through secondary research, and their market shares have been determined through primary and secondary research. All percentage shares, splits, and breakdowns have been determined using secondary sources and verified primary sources.

