Global RF Phase Shifters Market to Witness Increase in Revenues by 2025

RF Phase Shifters are used to change the transmission phase angle of an input signal. Ideally phase shifters provide an output signal with an equal amplitude to the input signal, any loss here will be accounted to the insertion loss of the component. The input signal is shifted in phase at the output based on the configuration of the phase shifter selected. There are three main types of phase shifters:

Digital Phase Shifter These phase shifters are digitally controlled. They are programmable or can by controlled via a computer interface. USB phase shifters are a relatively new form factory, which enables the phase shift of the device to be controlled from a computer.

Analog Phase Shifter The phase shift in analog phase shifters is typically controlled by a voltage level. The phase shift change based on the tuning voltage is specified for the phase shifter.

Mechanical Phase Shifter The phase shift of the device is controlled manually with a knob. The phase from the input to the output is adjusted by turning a knob.

RF Phase Shifters Breakdown Data by Type

Digital Phase Shifter

Analog Phase Shifter

Mechanical Phase Shifter

RF Phase Shifters Breakdown Data by Application

Module with Connectors

Die

Surface Mount

Chip

Rack Mount

