Global Reverse Logistics Market Analysis and Upcoming Trends, Growth and Forecast till 2025

Reverse logistics is the process of moving goods from final destination and receiving returned products/ materials for proper disposal. Reverse logistics comprises of activities, which includes remanufacturing, redesigning, and refurbishing.

Reverse logistics is associated with the reuse of products/merchandise. It includes the process of planning, implementing, and controlling the cost-effective, efficient flow of raw materials, inventory, final goods, or reducing the energy and pollution from transportation. Reverse logistics strategy is gaining friction point in the supply chain management owing to the rise in mobile and online commerce.

Reverse logistics play an important role in the retail and consumer electronics in order to let retailers deal with returns and process them efficiently. Retailers seek ways to offer hassle free multichannel returns to minimize fraud and abuse, as the process of moving goods from customers location to return centers, face number of challenges. The reverse logistics market is anticipated to expand at a considerable pace due to the introduction of blockchain technology in logistics industry.

Asia Pacific is anticipated to dominate the global reverse logistics market, followed by North America and Europe.

The key players covered in this study

C.H. Robinson

DB Schenker

The Deutsche Post

FedEx

United Parcel Service (UPS)

Kintetsu World Express

Core Logistic

Deliveryontime Logistics

Delcart

Yusen Logistics

Safexpress

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Returning Merchandise/Product

Reusable Packaging

Remanufacturing, Redesigning, and Refurbishing

Others

Market segment by Application, split into

Packaging

Consumer Electronic

Pharmaceutical

Retail

Automotive

Others

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze global Reverse Logistics status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

To present the Reverse Logistics development in United States, Europe and China.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.

