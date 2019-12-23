Global Revenue Of Slurry Tankers Is Nearly 487 M USD In 2017

Market Research Report Store offers a latest published report on Slurry Tankers Market Analysis and Forecast 2019-2025 delivering key insights and providing a competitive advantage to clients through a detailed report.

The global average price of Slurry Tankers is in the decreasing trend, from 51.3 K USD/Unit in 2013 to 50.2 K USD/Unit in 2017. With the situation of global economy, prices will be in decreasing trend in the following five years.

The classification of Slurry Tankers includes Single Axle, 2 Axles, 3 Axles and others, and the proportion of Single Axle in 2017 is about 36.1%, and the proportion of 2 Axles is about 26.5%.

Slurry Tankers is widely used in Agriculture and Industry. The most proportion of Slurry Tankers is used in Agriculture, and the proportion in 2017 is 81%.

Europe is the largest consumption place, with a consumption market share nearly 38.25% in 2017. Following Europe, North America is the second largest consumption place with the consumption market share of 29.4%.

This report focuses on the Slurry Tankers in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa.

Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers

Kotte Landtechnik

SAMSON AGRO

Vredo Dodewaard bv

Bauer

ANNABURGER Nutzfahrzeug

PEECON

Slurry Kat

JOSKIN

PICHON

BOSSINI

Enorossi

WIELTON

Agrimat

MIRO

Rolland Anhänger

JEANTIL

Fliegl Agrartechnik

Conor Engineering

Mauguin Citagri

Fimaks Makina

Market Segment by Type, covers

Single-Axle

2 Axles

3 Axles

Other

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Agriculture

Industry

