An all-flash array (AFA), also known as a solid-state storage disk system, is an external storage array that uses only flash media for persistent storage. Flash memory is used in place of the spinning hard disk drives (HDDs) that have long been associated with networked storage systems.

The advantage of an all-flash array, relative to disk-based storage, is full bandwidth performance and lower latency when an application makes a query to read the data. The flash memory in an AFA typically comes in the form of SSDs, which are similar in design to an integrated circuit.

The global revenue of All-Flash Array market was valued at 8472.1 M USD in 2018 and is expected to reach 39074.3 M USD in 2025. In the future six years, we predict the CAGR of global revenue is 24.29%. North America is the largest consumption region of All-Flash Array, with a revenue market share nearly 31.78% in 2018.

This report focuses on the All-Flash Array in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa.

Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers

Dell EMC

NetApp

Pure Storage

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE)

IBM

Hitachi

Huawei

Market Segment by Type, covers

Traditional

Custom Type

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Enterprise

Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance (BFSI)

Healthcare

Media & Entertainment

Others

