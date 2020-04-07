Global Revenue Cycle Management (RCM) Market Sizing and Forecasts to 2024

Reportocean.com “Global Revenue Cycle Management (RCM) Market” research report has been added to its Research Database.

Global Revenue Cycle Management (RCM) Market – Premium Insight, FPNV Positioning Matrix, Competitive News Feed Analysis, Company Usability Profiles, Market Sizing & Forecasts to 2024

The global revenue cycle management market is expected to grow from USD 44.76 billion 2016 to USD 112.56 billion by the end of 2024 at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 12.22%.

“Simplified and efficient accounting and billingis one of the factors largely attributing to the growth of revenue cycle management market globally”

The factors attributing to the growth of the market are simplified and efficient accounting and billing, key advantage over traditional revenue cycle management, and government enforcement and regulatory mandates. However, some factors such as untrained and unskilled staff, and technical infrastructure support may hinder the market growth. The global revenue cycle management market is expected to showcase the opportunities such as increasing demand for cloud-based rcm, and end-to-end blockchain supported rcm services. In the near future, the market may face the possible challenges in the growth due to data security and privacy concern, and increased m&a in healthcare industry. However, the key players in the market are putting regressive efforts to provide innovative offerings and benchmark strategies in the global revenue cycle management market market.”Integrated: The highest growing product for the global revenue cycle management market”

On the basis of product, the global revenue cycle management market is studied across Integrated and Standalone. Among all these product, the Integrated is projected to hold the largest market share while the Integrated has the potential to grow the market with the highest CAGR in the forecast period.”On-Cloud: The highest growing deployment for the global revenue cycle management market”

On the basis of deployment, the global revenue cycle management market is studied across On-Cloud and On-Premises. Among all these deployment, the On-Cloud has captured the maximum market share while the On-Cloud has the opportunity to emerge with the highest CAGR.”Physicians: The highest growing end user for the global revenue cycle management market”

On the basis of end user, the global revenue cycle management market is studied across Emergency Medical Services, Infectious Diseases, Laboratories, and Physicians. Among all these end user, the Physicians has captured the maximum market share while the Emergency Medical Services has the opportunity to emerge with the highest CAGR.”Americas: The highest growing geography for the global revenue cycle management market”

On the basis of geography, the global revenue cycle management market is studied across Americas, (United States, Brazil, Canada, Mexico, and Argentina) Europe, Middle East & Africa, (United Kingdom, Germany, France, Saudi Arabia, United Arab Emirates, Italy, and Russia) and Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, India, and Australia). Among all these geography, the Asia-Pacific is showing the maximum growth in the near future with the highest CAGR while the Americas is dominating the market with highest market size.

“Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc.: The potential growing player for the global revenue cycle management market”

The key players profiled in the global revenue cycle management market are Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc., CareCloud Corporation, Cerner Corporation, Conifer Health Solutions LLC, Epic Systems Corporation, Experian Information Solutions, Inc., GE Healthcare, Gebbs Healthcare Solutions, McKesson Corporation, NextGen Healthcare Information System LLC, Quest Diagnostics Incorporated, SSI Group, Inc., athenahealth, Inc., eClinicalWorks LLC, and nThrive, Inc..

The report provides insights on the following pointers:

1. Market Penetration: Provides comprehensive information on sulfuric acid offered by the key players in the global revenue cycle management market.

2. Product Development & Innovation: Provides intelligent insights on future technologies, R&D activities, and new product developments in the global revenue cycle management market.

3. Market Development: Provides in-depth information about lucrative emerging markets and analyzes the markets for the global revenue cycle management market.

4. Market Diversification: Provides detailed information about new products launches, untapped geographies, recent developments, and investments in the global revenue cycle management market.

5. Competitive Assessment & Intelligence: Provides exhaustive assessment of market shares, strategies, products, and manufacturing capabilities of the leading players in the global revenue cycle management market.

Table of Contents

1. Preface

1.1. Objectives of the Study

1.2. Market Segmentation & Coverage

1.3. Years Considered for the Study

1.4. Currency & Pricing

1.5. Stakeholders

2. Research & Forecasting

2.1. Research Methodology

2.1.1. Research Instruments

2.1.1.1. Secondary Instrument

2.1.1.2. Primary Instrument

2.1.2. Research Approaches

2.1.2.1. Bottom-up Approach

2.1.2.2. Top-down Approach

2.1.3. Research Reliability & Validity

2.1.4. Research Assumptions

2.1.5. Vendor Inclusion Criteria

2.2. Forecasting Methodology

2.2.1. Methodology for Market Estimation & Forecasting

2.2.2. Significance and Importance of the Market Estimation & Forecasting

3. Executive Summary

4. Premium Insight

4.1. Market Connectivity

4.2. Market Data Feed

4.3. Market Vendor Ranking Analysis

4.4. Market Dynamics

4.4.1. Drivers

4.4.1.1. Simplified and efficient accounting and billing

4.4.1.2. Key advantage over traditional revenue cycle management

4.4.1.3. Government enforcement and regulatory mandates

4.4.2. Restraints

4.4.2.1. Untrained and unskilled staff

4.4.2.2. Technical infrastructure support

4.4.3. Opportunities

4.4.3.1. Increasing demand for cloud-based RCM

4.4.3.2. End-to-end blockchain supported RCM services

4.4.4. Challenges

4.4.4.1. Data security and privacy concern

4.4.4.2. Increased M&A in healthcare industry

5. Global Revenue Cycle Management Market, by Product

5.1. Introduction

5.2. Integrated

5.3. Standalone

6. Global Revenue Cycle Management Market, by Deployment

6.1. Introduction

6.2. On-Cloud

6.3. On-Premises

7. Global Revenue Cycle Management Market, by End User

7.1. Introduction

7.2. Emergency Medical Services

7.3. Infectious Diseases

7.4. Laboratories

7.5. Physicians

8. Global Revenue Cycle Management Market, by Geography

8.1. Introduction

8.2. Americas Revenue Cycle Management Market

8.2.1. Americas Revenue Cycle Management Market, by Country

8.2.1.1. United States

8.2.1.2. Brazil

8.2.1.3. Canada

8.2.1.4. Mexico

8.2.1.5. Argentina

8.2.2. Americas Revenue Cycle Management Market, by Product

8.2.3. Americas Revenue Cycle Management Market, by Deployment

8.2.4. Americas Revenue Cycle Management Market, by End User

8.3. Europe, Middle East & Africa Revenue Cycle Management Market

8.3.1. Europe, Middle East & Africa Revenue Cycle Management Market, by Country

8.3.1.1. United Kingdom

8.3.1.2. Germany

8.3.1.3. France

8.3.1.4. Saudi Arabia

8.3.1.5. United Arab Emirates

8.3.1.6. Italy

8.3.1.7. Russia

8.3.2. Europe, Middle East & Africa Revenue Cycle Management Market, by Product

8.3.3. Europe, Middle East & Africa Revenue Cycle Management Market, by Deployment

8.3.4. Europe, Middle East & Africa Revenue Cycle Management Market, by End User

8.4. Asia-Pacific Revenue Cycle Management Market

8.4.1. Asia-Pacific Revenue Cycle Management Market, by Country

8.4.1.1. China

8.4.1.2. Japan

8.4.1.3. India

8.4.1.4. Australia

8.4.2. Asia-Pacific Revenue Cycle Management Market, by Product

8.4.3. Asia-Pacific Revenue Cycle Management Market, by Deployment

8.4.4. Asia-Pacific Revenue Cycle Management Market, by End User

9. 360iResearch Competitive Strategic Window

9.1. Introduction

9.1.1. Leverage Zone

9.1.2. Vantage Zone

9.1.3. Speculative Zone

9.1.4. Bottleneck Zone

Continued..

Note: The study forecast period can be customized as per the request.

