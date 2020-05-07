Global Revenue Cycle Management Market Industry 2024 Forecast Report

ORBIS RESEARCH has recently announced “Global Revenue Cycle Management Market” report with all the critical analysis on current state of industry, demand for product, environment for investment and existing competition. Global Revenue Cycle Management Market report is a focused study on various market affecting factors and comprehensive survey of industry covering major aspects like product types, various applications, top regions, growth analysis, market potential, challenges for investor, opportunity assessments, major drivers and key players (CernerMckessonQuest DiagnosticsAllscripts Healthcare SolutionsAthenahealthGE HealthcareEclinicalworksConifer Health SolutionsEPIC SystemsGebbs Healthcare SolutionsExperianR1 RCMConstellation SoftwareThe SSI GroupNthrive)

Revenue cycle management (RCM) is the financial process, utilizing medical billing software, that healthcare facilities use to track patient care episodes from registration and appointment scheduling to the final payment of a balance.

Scope of the Global Revenue Cycle Management Market Report

This report studies the Revenue Cycle Management market status and outlook of Global and major regions, from angles of players, countries, product types and end industries; this report analyzes the top players in global market, and splits the Revenue Cycle Management market by product type and applications/end industries.

In 2018, in terms of value, North America is expected to account for the largest share of the global market. Asia is expected to register the highest growth rate from 2018 to 2023. This can be attributed to increasing patient population, rising demand for centralized and cost-effective financial management solutions, and growing use of electronic insurance medical claims in countries such as Japan, China, India, and Singapore.

The global Revenue Cycle Management market is valued at xx million USD in 2018 and is expected to reach xx million USD by the end of 2024, growing at a CAGR of xx% between 2019 and 2024.

The Asia-Pacific will occupy for more market share in following years, especially in China, also fast growing India and Southeast Asia regions.

North America, especially The United States, will still play an important role which cannot be ignored. Any changes from United States might affect the development trend of Revenue Cycle Management.

Europe also play important roles in global market, with market size of xx million USD in 2019 and will be xx million USD in 2024, with a CAGR of xx%.

This report covers Analysis of Global Revenue Cycle Management Market Segment by Manufacturers

Cerner

Mckesson

Quest Diagnostics

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions

Athenahealth

GE Healthcare

Eclinicalworks

Conifer Health Solutions

EPIC Systems

Gebbs Healthcare Solutions

Experian

R1 RCM

Constellation Software

The SSI Group

Nthrive

Global Revenue Cycle Management Market Segment by regional analysis covers

North America (USA, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Columbia etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Global Revenue Cycle Management Market Segment by Type

Integrated Solutions

Standalone solutions

Global Revenue Cycle Management Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Physicians

Hospitals

Laboratories

Others

Some of the Points cover in Global Revenue Cycle Management Market Research Report is:

Chapter 1: Describe Revenue Cycle Management Industry

Introduction,

Product Scope,

Market Overview,

Market Opportunities,

Market Risk,

Market Driving Force

Chapter 2: To analyze the top manufacturers of Revenue Cycle Management Industry in 2016 and 2017

Sales

Revenue and price

Chapter 3: Competitive analysis among the top manufacturers in 2016 and 2017

Sales

Revenue and market share

Chapter 4: Global Revenue Cycle Management Market by regions from 2013 to 2018

Sales

Revenue and market share

Chapter 5, 6, 7 and 8: Global Revenue Cycle Management Market by key countries in these regions

Sales

Revenue and market share

Chapter 9 and 10: Global Revenue Cycle Management Market by type and application from 2013 to 2018

Sales

Revenue and market share

Growth rate

Chapter 11: Revenue Cycle Management Industry Market forecast from 2018 to 2023

Regions

Type and application with sales and revenue

Chapter 12 and 13: Revenue Cycle Management Industry

Sales channel

Distributors

Traders and dealers

Appendix

Data source

