Global Retort Packaging Market is Estimated to Grow At the Fastest Rate During 2017-2024

Global Retort Packaging Market: Overview

This report provides forecast and analysis of the retort packaging market on the global and regional level. The study provides historic data of 2016 along with forecast from 2017 to 2024 based on volume (Mn units) and revenue (US$ Mn). It includes drivers, restraints and the ongoing trend of the retort packaging market along with their impact on demand during the forecast period. The report also comprises the study of opportunities available in the market for retort packaging on the global and regional level. It includes value chain analysis with list of raw material manufacturers, plastic film manufacturers, plastic film converters, packaging manufacturers and end users in the value chain.

Global Retort Packaging Market: Competitive Dynamics

The report provides detailed competitive outlook including company profiles of key participants operating in the global market. Key players in the global retort packaging market include, Amcor limited, Bemis Company, Inc., Sealed Air, Coveris Holdings S.A, Mondi Group, Sonoco Products Company, Berry Plastic Group, Inc., Ampac Holdings LLC., Winpak Limited Company, Clondalkin Group and Flair Flexible Packaging Corporation.

The global retort packaging market is segmented below

By Product Type

Pouches

– Stand- up Pouches

– Back-seal Quad

– Spouted Pouches

– Gusseted Pouches

Trays

Cartons

Others (Cans, Bottles)

By Material

Cast Polypropylene

Nylon (Bi-Oriented Polyamide)

Polyester (PET)

Polyethylene (PE)

Aluminum Foil

Paper & Paperboard

Others (PVDC, PVC)

By Form

Flexible

Rigid

Semi-rigid

By Application

Food

– Meals Ready-to-Eat (MRE)

– Sea Food

– Pet Food

– Baby Food

– Soups & Sauces

– Others (Meat stew)

Beverages

Pharmaceuticals

By Region

– North America

– Latin America

– Europe

– Asia Pacific

– Middle East & Africa

