Global Retail Cloud Market is Expected to Reach USD 51.47 Billion by 2024 | Epicor Software Corporation, SAP SE, IBM, Microsoft Corporation, Oracle Corporation, Infor, RetailCloud, and, Cisco Systems Inc.

Retail cloud in the study refers to cloud technology designed for retailers to enable them with cost-effective streamlined operations, the flexibility of scaling up and down the production process, real-time data reporting for interactive customer experience, and quicker speed to market the offerings. Retail Cloud allows the enterprises to expand their retail footprints while ensuring streamlined operations, ease of use of the latest cloud technology and unparalleled agility for an efficient response to the changing market dynamics. The market size in the report global retail cloud market represents revenue generated from the sale of retail cloud solutions at the consumer level

The global retail cloud market size was valued above USD 14,000 million in 2017, and is expected to cross USD 51,000 million by 2024 at a CAGR above 20% during the forecast period. With the increasing demand for customer focused, consistent, and reliable retail experience, retail cloud solutions, the global retail cloud industry is gaining huge traction.

High scale adoption of smart devices is driving the global retail cloud market

As per the findings of the research, the software category led the global retail cloud market in 2017 as compared to service. It is expected to continue its strong market hold with potential growth, during the forecast period. The growth is expected due to increasing demand for full software suit systems by various small and medium enterprises, which are lacking technical staff and capital for cloud transition. However, due to the rise of e-commerce and mobility has made it necessary for retailers to have greater visibility into the entire supply chain, thereby increasing their focus on retail cloud services.

Software as a service (SaaS) has been a forerunner in the highest revenue contribution to the global retail cloud market

By Solution

Software

Supply Chain Management

Customer Management

Workforce Management

Reporting & Analytics

Others

Service

Managed

Professional

By Model

Software as a Service (SaaS)

Platform as a service (PaaS)

Infrastructure as a Service (IaaS)

By Deployment

Public Cloud

Private Cloud

Hybrid Cloud

By Enterprise Size

Large Enterprise

Small and Medium Enterprise (SME)

By Region

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

LATAM

MEA

