Global Retail Automation Market Outlook 2019 – Growth Drivers, Opportunities and Forecast Analysis to 2025

Retail Automation is the latest development that intends to bring a revolutionary change in the global retail market. Retail Automation provides a tool which handles all retail relating activities such as product handling, time & attendance, workforce management, task management, store audit helping the retail owner to increase the work and store productivity. The Global Retail Automation Market was 9.45 Billion USD in 2018 and is estimated to reach 17.53 Billion USD by 2025 with a CAGR of 9.23% during the period.

Growth by Region

North America will lead the market with a 45% market share in 2018 followed by Europe, Asia-Pacific. The growth in the North America region is due to factors such as growing demand for efficient retail services, need for time reduction, increased accuracy and high living standards.

Drivers vs. Constraints

As there are huge opportunities in development of retail automation systems, there is an increase in usage of smart phones and enhanced internet accessibility, this in turn drives the growth of Global Retail Automation Market. Increased adoption of automation technology by end users such as supermarkets, hypermarkets, fuel stations and pharmacy stores, paves the way for growth of this market.

Industry Structure and Updates

In January 2018, Toshiba unveiled their innovation which is used to deliver enhanced customer experience in retail industry, which is expected to increase the sales of company exponentially.

At National Retail Federation 2018, Datalogic announced their new technology in retail industry which is intended to attract customers and increase their sales.

Global Retail Automation Market – by Type, Component, Operator Type, Implementation, End User, Region – Market Size, Demand Forecasts, Company Profiles, Industry Trends and Updates (2018 – 2025)

