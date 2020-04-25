Global Retail Assortment Management Applications Market Size, Status and Forecast 2019-2025 | IBM SAS 7thonline TXT e-solutions Periscope Oracle

The market for retail assortment management applications (RAMAs) is composed of multichannel retail companies (that is, retailers with stores as well as online and mobile channels) seeking assortment management applications that address business-critical merchandising business processes. Specifically included are Tier 1 general retailers (those with annual retail revenue greater than $3 billion) as well as apparel and specialty top-tier retailers (those with greater than $1 to $3 billion annual retail revenue). There are more than 250 global retailers operating in this market. RAMA products support activities and business processes that are critical to the fulfillment of customers’ needs.
In 2018, the global Retail Assortment Management Applications market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of 20% during 2019-2025.
The key players covered in this study
IBM
SAS
7thonline
TXT e-solutions
Periscope
Oracle
JDA Software
BOARD International
JustEnough
RELEX Solutions
Logility
o9 Solutions
Celect
Infor
SAP
Softvision
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
Web Services APIs
Thin Client Applications
Market segment by Application, split into
Stores
Online
Mobile Channels
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
United States
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Central & South America
The study objectives of this report are:
To analyze global Retail Assortment Management Applications status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.
To present the Retail Assortment Management Applications development in United States, Europe and China.
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.
To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.
In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Retail Assortment Management Applications are as follows:
History Year: 2014-2018
Base Year: 2018
Estimated Year: 2019
Forecast Year 2019 to 2025
For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2018 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.
