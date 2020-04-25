Global Retail Assortment Management Applications Market Size, Status and Forecast 2019-2025 | IBM SAS 7thonline TXT e-solutions Periscope Oracle

The market for retail assortment management applications (RAMAs) is composed of multichannel retail companies (that is, retailers with stores as well as online and mobile channels) seeking assortment management applications that address business-critical merchandising business processes. Specifically included are Tier 1 general retailers (those with annual retail revenue greater than $3 billion) as well as apparel and specialty top-tier retailers (those with greater than $1 to $3 billion annual retail revenue). There are more than 250 global retailers operating in this market. RAMA products support activities and business processes that are critical to the fulfillment of customers’ needs.

In 2018, the global Retail Assortment Management Applications market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of 20% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on the global Retail Assortment Management Applications status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

The key players covered in this study

IBM

SAS

7thonline

TXT e-solutions

Periscope

Oracle

JDA Software

BOARD International

JustEnough

RELEX Solutions

Logility

o9 Solutions

Celect

Infor

SAP

Softvision

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Web Services APIs

Thin Client Applications

Market segment by Application, split into

Stores

Online

Mobile Channels

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze global Retail Assortment Management Applications status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

To present the Retail Assortment Management Applications development in United States, Europe and China.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Retail Assortment Management Applications are as follows:

History Year: 2014-2018

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Year 2019 to 2025

For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2018 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.

