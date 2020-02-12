Global Respiratory Protection Market 2026 by  Top Competitors: Avon Protection; 3M; MSA; Johnson & Johnson Innovation, LLC; Honeywell International Inc.; Protective Industrial Products, Inc

Global Respiratory Protection Market is expected to grow with a moderate CAGR in the forecast period of 2019-2026. The report contains data from the base year of 2018, and the historic year of 2017. This rise in market value can be attributed to the increasing levels of pollution in the atmosphere resulting in rising levels of respiratory diseases amongst the population.

Global respiratory protection market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of respiratory protection market for global, Europe, North America, Asia Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa.

Few of the major competitors currently working in the respiratory protection market are Avon Protection; 3M; MSA; Johnson & Johnson Innovation, LLC; Honeywell International Inc.; Protective Industrial Products, Inc.; Drägerwerk AG & Co. KGaA; Intech; RPB Safety LLC; RSG Safety; Swedol; E.D. Bullard Company, Inc.; Moldex-Metric; Alpha Pro Tech; DELTA PLUS; DuPont; ILC Dover and uvex group.

In October 2018, Johnson & Johnson Innovation, LLC in collaboration with Biomedical Advanced Research and Development Authority (BARDA) of the United States Department of Health and Human Services announced the launch of “Reimagining Respiratory Protection QuickFire Challenge”. The collaboration aims to develop innovative solutions and technologies for the protection of respirations and respiratory solutions.

In February 2018, Protective Industrial Products, Inc. announced the launch of “Safety Works” product line consisting of respiratory products, with around at least forty products included in the line.

By Product/Equipment Type Air-Purifying Respirators (APR) Unpowered Disposable Filtering Half Mask Half Mask Full-Face Mask Powered Air-Purifying Respirators (PAPR) Helmets Hoods Visors Full-Face Mask Half Mask Escape Respirators Supplied Air Respirators Self-Contained Breathing Apparatus (SCBA) Full-Face Mask Airline Respirators By End-Use Industry Fire Services Chemicals & Petrochemicals Mining Healthcare Construction Oil & Gas Industrial Others By Geography North America S. Canada Mexico South America Brazil Argentina Rest of South America Europe Germany France United Kingdom Italy Spain Russia Turkey Belgium Netherlands Switzerland Rest of Europe Asia-Pacific Japan China South Korea India Australia Singapore Thailand Malaysia Indonesia Philippines Rest of Asia Pacific Middle East & Africa South Africa Egypt Saudi Arabia United Arab Emirates Israel Rest of Middle East & Africa



Competitive analysis of key competitors involved in the market

Complete analysis of market segmentation and which segments are set to flourish in the forecast period of 2019 to 2026

Market drivers and restraints analysis along with the analysis of the market structure

