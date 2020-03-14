Global Respiratory Devices Market Size, Value, Regions and Top Key Players Analysis

The Global Respiratory Devices Market was valued at US$ 16 billion in 2016 and is expected to grow at around 6.8% CAGR to reach nearly US$ 28 billion by 2022. Respiratory devices are instruments that provide some form of diagnostic or therapeutic services to patients in relation to their respiratory systems. Therapeutic respiratory devices range from simple hand held masks or inhalers, to sophisticated medical equipment that can completely take over the respiratory function of an individual. Examples of diagnostic respiratory devices are spirometers, peak flow meters, etc. The costs of respiratory devices may vary based on parameters like function, degree of sophistication, manufacturing materials used, and so on. Factors like growing incidence of respiratory diseases and rising awareness are driving the growth of the global respiratory devices market.

Request For Free Sample @ https://www.kennethresearch.com/sample-request-10065087

End Users

End users of respiratory devices may be individuals with respiratory diseases or medical institutions. Individuals with medical conditions like asthma or tuberculosis use respiratory devices that can help them monitor their condition as well as treat minor incidents. Medical institutions use respiratory devices for many functions like diagnosis of diseases, control of respiration in patients under general anaesthesia, treatment of patients with impaired respiratory systems, etc.

Market Dynamics

One of the most important growth drivers of the global respiratory devices market is rapidly increasing pollution levels. Other important factors that are aiding the growth of this market are urbanisation, increase in the population of aged individuals, high prevalence of smoking, lifestyle changes, etc. Technological advancements are allowing companies to introduce better and more effective products and rise in disposable income has helped sustain the demand for such sophisticated devices. Also, rising awareness is driving more and more people to opt for medical treatment for their conditions, resulting in growth of the market. The market for respiratory devices that can totally take over the respiratory functions of an individual is also growing due to increase in the number of medical surgeries and procedures being carried out.

The market also faces some restraints in growth. Government regulations on medical products negatively affect the market. High costs of purchase and maintenance of sophisticated respiratory devices may adversely impact demand. Some respiratory devices can have negative impact on neonates and this can restrain their growth in the market. Hence, companies need to design products that meet government regulations and deliver maximum performance with minimum maintenance and side effects.

Market Segmentation

The global respiratory devices market can be segmented based on product, end user, and geography. Based on product, the market can be segmented into therapeutic devices, monitoring devices, diagnostic devices, and consumables and accessories. Based on end users, the market can be segmented into hospitals and individual users.

Regional/Geographic Analysis

Geographically, the respiratory devices market can be divided into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), and Latin America, Middle East and Africa (LAMEA) regions. Currently North America and Europe account for the largest share of the global respiratory devices market. However, there is considerable growth potential in the emerging markets like LAMEA and APAC regions due to growing old population and increasing lifestyle changes.

Buy This Premium Report Now @ https://www.kennethresearch.com/report-purchase-id-10065087

Key Players

Some of the major players in the market are Philips Healthcare, ResMed, Medtronic, Masimo Corporation, and Fisher & Paykel Healthcare.

The report contains comprehensive analysis on:

Respiratory Devices Market Segments

Respiratory Devices Market Drivers, Restraints and Opportunities

Respiratory Devices Market Size & Forecast 2016 to 2022

Supply & Demand Value Chain

Respiratory Devices Market Current Trends

Competition &Major Companies

Technology and R&D Status

Porters Five Force Analysis

Strategic and Critical Success Factor Analysis of Key Players

Regional analysis for Respiratory Devices Market includes

North America

US and Canada

Latin America

Mexico, Brazil, Argentina and Rest of Latin America

Western Europe

EU5 (Germany, France, Italy, Spain, U.K.)

Nordic Countries (Denmark, Finland, Norway, and Sweden)

Benelux (Belgium, The Netherlands, and Luxembourg)

Rest of Western Europe

Eastern Europe

Russia

Poland

Rest of Eastern Europe

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia and New Zealand

Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East and Africa

GCC countries (Saudi Arabia, Oman, Qatar, Bahrain, UAE and Kuwait)

South Africa

North Africa

Rest of Middle East and Africa

This report is an elaborate aggregation of primary inputs from industry experts and participants across the supply chain. It provides in-depth market segmentation that is derived from extensive product mapping exercises, macro-economic factors and other qualitative and quantitative insights. The impact of all such factors are delivered across multiple market segments and geographies.

Report Highlights:

Detailed Historical Overview (Market Origins, Product Launch Timeline, etc.)

Consumer and Pricing Analysis

Market dynamics of the industry

In-depth Market Segmentation

Historical and Projected Market Sizing in terms of volume and value

Recent market trends and Impact Factors

R&D Status and Technology Overview

Extensive Industry Structure Coverage

Read More @ https://www.kennethresearch.com/report-details/global-respiratory-devices-market/10065087

About Kenneth Research:

Kenneth Research is a reselling agency providing market research solutions in different verticals such as Automotive and Transportation, Chemicals and Materials, Healthcare, Food & Beverage and Consumer Packaged Goods, Semiconductors, Electronics & ICT, Packaging, and Others. Our portfolio includes set of market research insights such as market sizing and market forecasting, market share analysis and key positioning of the players (manufacturers, deals and distributors, etc), understanding the competitive landscape and their business at a ground level and many more. Our research experts deliver the offerings efficiently and effectively within a stipulated time. The market study provided by Kenneth Research helps the Industry veterans/investors to think and to act wisely in their overall strategy formulation.

Contact Us

Name: David

Email: [email protected]

Phone: +1 313 462 0609