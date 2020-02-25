Global Resistant Maltodextrin Market Analysis & Forecast 2019 – QY Research

Resistant Maltodextrin is a white to off-white powder produced by the hydrolosis of starch, and industrially produced soluble dietary fiber is used worldwide. It helps thicken and add dietary fiber to food and beverages. It is used in many foods and beverages, especially batters and coatings.

Based on resistant maltodextrin types, the demand for dietary fiber 90% and above is comparatively higher than other products, demand for the dietary fiber 85-90% is seeing a lower growth than last few years. in terms of end-use market, beverages & dairy products, bakery & confectionery and nutraceuticals are the major downstream applications, nutraceuticals segment is expected to exhibit substantial CAGR over the forecast period.

Each of the Resistant Maltodextrin manufacturers has its own mature sales networks. Usually, domestic sales are made through branch sales offices, distributors and dealers across the country. International sales are made through numerous subsidiary sales and service companies with a supporting chain of distributors throughout the world. To achieve better sales businesses, Resistant Maltodextrin manufacturers usually invest on their marketing channel infrastructure every year.

The global Resistant Maltodextrin market was 280 million US$ in 2018 and is expected to 440 million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of 6.1% between 2019 and 2025.

This report studies the Resistant Maltodextrin market size (value and volume) by players, regions, product types and end industries, history data 2014-2018 and forecast data 2019-2025; This report also studies the global market competition landscape, market drivers and trends, opportunities and challenges, risks and entry barriers, sales channels, distributors and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis.

Geographically, this report is segmented into several key regions, with sales, revenue, market share and growth Rate of Resistant Maltodextrin in these regions, from 2014 to 2025, covering

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Russia and Turkey etc.)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, Australia, Indonesia, Thailand, Philippines, Malaysia and Vietnam)

South America (Brazil etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Egypt and GCC Countries)

The various contributors involved in the value chain of the product include manufacturers, suppliers, distributors, intermediaries, and customers. The key manufacturers in this market include

Matsutani (ADM)

Tate & Lyle

Roquette

Bailong Chuangyuan

By the product type, the market is primarily split into

Dietary Fiber 85-90%

Dietary Fiber 90% and Above

By the end users/application, this report covers the following segments

Beverages & Dairy Products

Bakery & Confectionery

Nutraceuticals

Other Applications

