Global Resilient Flooring Market Analysis & Forecast 2019 – QY Research

Resilient flooring is made of materials that have some elasticity, giving the flooring a degree of flexibility. The resilient flooring category includes luxury vinyl tiles (LVT), vinyl composite tile (VCT), vinyl sheets, linoleum, cork, rubber, and other types of synthetic flooring.

Resilient flooring is widely used in educational, institutional, healthcare / hospital, hospitality, light commercial, light industrial, office, retail / stores, transportation / public venues, and others. As the demand increases rapidly for downstream industries, the demand for resilient flooring will correspondingly increase. The increased consumption of resilient flooring is expected to continue during the remaining years of the forecast period of 2017-2022. Resilient flooring industry will usher in a stable growth space.

In the past few years, the price of resilient flooring gradually decreased and expected the price will not increase with the production released. As the same time, the improvement of energy, transportation costs, employee wages, and equipment depreciation will play a significant role in promoting the cost of resilient flooring. Therefore, to some extent, the companies face the risk of profit decline.

There are companies adding new capacities and aims at the cost and quality leadership which shall improve profitability. As the same time, companies are focusing on technological innovation, equipment upgrades, and process improvements, to reduce costs and improve quality. The competition in resilient flooring market remains intense.

The global Resilient Flooring market was 11100 million US$ in 2018 and is expected to 16600 million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of 5.2% between 2019 and 2025.

Geographically, this report is segmented into several key regions, with sales, revenue, market share and growth Rate of Resilient Flooring in these regions, from 2014 to 2025, covering

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Russia and Turkey etc.)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, Australia, Indonesia, Thailand, Philippines, Malaysia and Vietnam)

South America (Brazil etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Egypt and GCC Countries)

The various contributors involved in the value chain of the product include manufacturers, suppliers, distributors, intermediaries, and customers. The key manufacturers in this market include

Tarkett

Armstrong

Beaulieu

Forbo

Mohawk

Gerflor

Mannington Mills

Shaw

Congoleum

DLW Flooring

Nora Systems

James Halstead

NOX Corporation

LG Hausys

TOLI

Naibao Floor

By the product type, the market is primarily split into

Vinyl Flooring

Linoleum

Rubber

By the end users/application, this report covers the following segments

Commercial Flooring

Residential Flooring

