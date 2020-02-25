Global Rennet Casein Market Analysis & Forecast 2019 – QY Research

Rennet Casein is a high protein product prepared from fresh, pasteurised, high quality skim milk by enzymatic coagulation and dehydration. In this process, the calcium remains bonded to the casein. Thanks to its micellar structure and its calcium composition, rennet casein has a very high texturizing capacity.

In 2017, the consumption of Rennet Casein is 35633MT in Europe, capturing about 40.80% of global Rennet Casein sales. Americas is the second-largest region-wise market with 37.78% global consumption share in 2017.

At present, there are a mass of manufacturers in the market. Major manufacturers in the market are Fonterra, Kerry, Dairygold, Eurial, etc. Major manufacturers are mainly concentrated in Europe.

The global Rennet Casein market was 460 million US$ in 2018 and is expected to 590 million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of 3.8% between 2019 and 2025.

This report studies the Rennet Casein market size (value and volume) by players, regions, product types and end industries, history data 2014-2018 and forecast data 2019-2025; This report also studies the global market competition landscape, market drivers and trends, opportunities and challenges, risks and entry barriers, sales channels, distributors and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis.

Geographically, this report is segmented into several key regions, with sales, revenue, market share and growth Rate of Rennet Casein in these regions, from 2014 to 2025, covering

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Russia and Turkey etc.)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, Australia, Indonesia, Thailand, Philippines, Malaysia and Vietnam)

South America (Brazil etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Egypt and GCC Countries)

The various contributors involved in the value chain of the product include manufacturers, suppliers, distributors, intermediaries, and customers. The key manufacturers in this market include

Fonterra

Kerry

Dairygold

Eurial

Glanbia Ingredients

Lactalis

Lactoprot

Armor Proteines

Bhole Baba

By the product type, the market is primarily split into

Food Grade

Technical Grade

By the end users/application, this report covers the following segments

Nondairy Foods

Cheese Products

