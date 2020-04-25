Global Remote Weapon Station Market Projections, Segmentation, SWOT Analysis and Forecast by 2025

Global Remote Weapon Station Market to reach USD 17.9 billion by 2025. Global Remote Weapon Station Market valued approximately USD 7.1 billion in 2016 is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 11.0% over the forecast period 2017-2025. Emerging countries especially in Asia pacific are increasingly focusing on the development of their naval platforms. And continuous upgradation of existing combat platforms. Furthermore, number of warfare platforms are being manufactured worldwide, fueling the demand for remote weapon station across the world.

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Application

Military

Homeland Security

By Platform

Land

Naval

Airborne

By Platform

Sensors

Weapons & Armaments

By Technology

Close-In Weapon Systems

Remote Controlled Gun Systems

By Regions:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Rest of the World

Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year – 2015

Base year – 2016

Forecast period – 2017 to 2025

Some of the key manufacturers involved in the market are RightScale, Inc, Doublehorn LLC., IBM Co., Capgemini S.A., Dell Inc., Jam Cracker Inc., Accenture Plc., Liaison Technologies Inc., Hewlett Packard Enterprise. Acquisitions and effective mergers are some of the strategies adopted by the key manufacturers. New product launches and continuous technological innovations are the key strategies adopted by the major players.

Target Audience of the Global Remote Weapon Station in Market Study:

Key Consulting Companies & Advisors

Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises

Venture capitalists

Value-Added Resellers (VARs)

Third-party knowledge providers

Investment bankers

Investors

Companies Mentioned

Kongsberg Gruppen

Raytheon Company

Elbit Systems

Leonardo – Società Per

Saab

Electro Optic

BAE Systems

Rheinmetall AG

Aselsan A.S

Fn Herstal

Rafael Advanced Defense Systems Ltd.

Major Points From the Table of Content:

Research Methodology

Global Remote Weapon Station Market Definition & Scope

Executive Summary

Global Remote Weapon Station Industry Dynamics

Global Remote Weapon Station Market by Application

Global Remote Weapon Station Market by Platform

Global Remote Weapon Station Market by Component

Global Remote Weapon Station Market by Technology

Global Remote Weapon Station Market, Regional Analysis

Competitive Intelligence

