Global Remote Sensing Technology Market Product Scope, Growth Rate, Outlook and forecast to 2025

The remote sensing technology can be defined as characteristics of objects which can be identified, measured or analyzed without direct contact. Contribution of military forces in remote sensing technology includes infrared photography, thermal imagery, radar scanning, and satellites. The first type of technology, makes use of light in the infrared portion of electromagnetic spectrum. The infrared photography measures reflection of infrared radiation. Thermal imaging indicates the amount of radiation that is emitted by the source.

Growing advancement in the remote sensing technology led to its expansion in land assessment techniques. The North-America market of remote sensing technology is leading because of the technological advancements and highly equipped and powerful defense force. Asia-Pacific region is expected to grow because of huge investment by government to enhance and strengthen defense technologies.

In 2018, the global Remote Sensing Technology market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on the global Remote Sensing Technology status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Remote Sensing Technology development in United States, Europe and China.

The key players covered in this study

General Dynamics Corp. (U.S.)

Northrop Grumman Corporation (U.S.)

Raytheon Corporation (U.S.)

Lockheed Martin Corporation (U.S.)

Honeywell Technology Solutions Inc. (U.S.)

ITT Corp. (U.S.)

Thales Group (France)

Lumasense Technologies, Inc. (U.S.)

Leica Geosystems Holdings AG (Switzerland)

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Active Remote Sensing

Passive Remote Sensing

Market segment by Application, split into

Landscape Assessment

Air Quality

Water Quality

Floodplain Mapping and Emergency Management

Healthcare

Geology and Mineral Exploration

Oceanography

Agriculture

Others

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze global Remote Sensing Technology status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

To present the Remote Sensing Technology development in United States, Europe and China.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.

For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2018 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.

