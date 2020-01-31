Global Remote Patient Monitoring Services Market by Advancement, Challenges and Opportunities 2025

MarketResearchReports.Biz announces addition of new report “Remote Patient Monitoring Services Market – Global Industry Trend Analysis 2012 to 2017 and Forecast 2017 – 2025” to its database.

Evolution of new age healthcare IT technologies and need for health monitoring systems at home are the primary factors driving the growth of global remote patient monitoring services market. Massive saving on chronic disease expenditure is the important factor responsible for growing adoption of remote patient monitoring services by healthcare facilities. According to Qualcomm Life Inc.–provider of 2net patient monitoring platform –adoption of connected patient monitoring solutions in the U.S. would significantly impact the US$ 4.4 Mn preventable annual hospital admissions Moreover, increasing mobile and internet penetration, rapid technological changes such as introduction of 4G and 5G networks, shift towards accountable care etc. are the factors expected to influence the global remote patient monitoring market. However, limited access to internet in developing and under developed countries, lack of awareness and value recognition of remote patient monitoring services are the factors expected to limit the growth of global remote patient monitoring services over the forecast period.

The global market for remote patient monitoring services is segmented on basis of services, revenue generation model, end user and geography:

Segmentation by Services Services to Patients Services to Healthcare Providers

Segmentation by Revenue Generation Model Pay-per-service Subscription Based Others

Segmentation by End User Hospitals Clinics Home Care Settings Long Term Care Centers



On the basis of end users, the global remote patient monitoring services market has been segmented into hospitals, Clinics, home care settings and long-term care centers. Hospital end user segment is anticipated to contribute the maximum share among all four end users. Some of the well-known remote patient monitoring solutions include Wellness Connected (A&D Medical), Biotronik Home Monitoring (Biotronik), Latitude NXT (Boston Scientific), Apex Pro CH (GE Healthcare), Genesis Touch (Honeywell), Vital Sync (Medtronic Inc.), EncorePro 2 (Philips Healthcare), etc. among others.

Hospitals are increasingly using remote patient monitoring services to enhance care delivery and improve patient outcomes. Recently introduced integrated remote patient monitoring solutions with messaging alert system have enabled healthcare providers to obtain real-time information of their patients’ critical risk indicators such as blood glucose, blood pressure etc.

On the basis of regional presence, global remote patient monitoring market is segmented into five key regions viz. North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Middle East & Africa. North America will continue to dominate the global remote patient monitoring market due to highest adoption rates and prevalence of chronic diseases. Europe is expected to hold second largest market share in global remote patient monitoring market.

Some of the major players in global remote patient monitoring services market include Qualcomm Life, Inc., Tech Mahindra Limited, Wipro Limited, Honeywell Life Care Solutions, Medtronic Inc., A&D Medical, Boston Scientific Corporation, Nihon Kohden Corporation, Philips Healthcare, Spacelabs Healthcare, St. Jude Medical(Abbott) etc. among others.

