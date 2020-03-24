Global Remote Asset Management Market Is Expected To Grow with a Healthy CAGR During 2018-2028

The Latest Research Report “Remote Asset Management Market: Global Industry Analysis 2013-2017 and Opportunity Assessment 2018-2028” provides information on pricing, market analysis, shares, forecast, and company profiles for key industry participants. – MarketResearchReports.biz

Advancement of sensor technology, cloud technology and advanced wireless technologies have been created new opportunities in the market. As everyone knows that many enterprises are seeking for new innovative solutions to reduce their operational cost and increase ROI. Enterprises need to understand that which are impacting on reduce operational cost. Therefore, most of the enterprises are moving towards remote asset management solution to reduce their operational expenses.

Remote asset management, which involves a remote server designed to receive and process incoming data from fixed or mobile communications devices wherein the data is related to specific remote asset management applications. Remote asset management aids in assettracking, monitoring and managing organization’s asset in real-time for effective utilization, predictive maintenance, and cost-effective operation resulting in better returns. Remote asset management gathers information related to assets from sensors applied to devices. Remote asset managementincludes sensors and microprocessors fixed in the remote asset and a communications component that collects and transfers data to central management systems.

Internet Protocol technology is the latest technology applied in remote asset management in the industrial sector which helps in reducing costs and complication of monitoring remote operations.

Remote Asset Management Market: Market Dynamics

Increasing IoT adoption for effective asset management, intelligent infrastructure, real-time monitoring of assets creates opportunities for remote asset management market

Real-time data connectivity owing to adoption of sensor technology increase the demand for remote asset management solution s and reduced operational cost due to innovative solutions major factors which boost the demand for remote asset management solution in the market.

It is begin observed that most of the enterprises are facing security threats and fault recovery issues while adopting remote asset management solution therefore the demand for remote asset management solution has been declined.

Global Remote Asset Management Market: Market Segmentation

Segmentation Overview

Remote Asset Management market segmented based on communication type, application, end-use industries, and region.

Segmentation by communication type in Remote Asset Management market:

Fixed communication

Mobile communication

Segmentation by application in Remote Asset Management market:

Predictive maintenance

Building automation

Production monitoring

Vehicle tracking

Analytics

Performance management

Remote programming of consumer devices

Air conditioner monitoring

Segmentation by end-user industries in Remote Asset Management market:

Logistics

Mining

Government

Fisheries

Healthcare

Oil & gas

Utilities

BFSI

Manufacturing

Retail & consumer goods

Automobiles

Information technology

Telecommunication

Global Remote Asset Management Market: Competition Landscape

Few prominent players in Remote Asset Management market include AT&T Inc., Ascent Intellimation Pvt. Ltd, IBM Corporation, SAP SE, Rockwell Automation, Inc.,Cisco Systems, Inc., SuccorfishM2M Ltd, Bosch Software Innovations GMBH, Hitachi, Ltd., Meridium, Inc., Schneider Electric SE, Siemens, Infosys Limited, Northbit GmbH, Verizon Communications, Inc. and Vodafone Group PLC.

Remote Asset Management Market: Regional Outlook

North America is estimated to dominate the remote asset management market owing to technological advancements due to robust internet infrastructure. The need for better operational efficiency and business process at a low operating cost is expected to drive continuous growth in the remote asset management market. APEJ is projected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period followed by Western Europe in remote asset management market owing to the greater adoption of IoT technology in remote asset tracking in this region.

