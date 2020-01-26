Global Regulatory Affairs Outsourcing Market : In-Depth Qualitative Insights, Growth Strategies And Historical Data

Researchmoz added Most up-to-date research on “Regulatory Affairs Outsourcing Market – Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast 2018 – 2026” to its huge collection of research reports.
Global Regulatory Affairs Outsourcing Market: Overview
The report on the global regulatory affairs outsourcing market provides analysis for the period between 2016 and 2026, wherein 2017 is the base year, and 2018 to 2026 is the forecast period. Data for 2016 has been included to provide historical information. The study provides a comprehensive analysis of the expansion of the market during the forecast period, in terms of revenue estimates (in US$ Mn), across different geographies. The report covers market dynamics including drivers, restraints, opportunities, and trends expected to influence the expansion of the global regulatory affairs outsourcing market during the said period. Technologies that are playing a major role in driving the market have also been considered in the study.
The report also covers key industry developments, and Porter’s Five Force analysis which identifies bargaining power of suppliers, bargaining power of buyers, threat from new entrants, threat from substitutes, and degree of competition in the regulatory affairs outsourcing market. Ecosystem analysis which identifies key stakeholders in the regulatory affairs outsourcing market is covered in the report.
Global Regulatory Affairs Outsourcing Market: Scope of the Report
The regulatory affairs outsourcing market has been segmented based on services and region. By services, the market is segmented into regulatory submissions; clinical trial applications and product registrations; regulatory writing and publishing; regulatory consulting and legal representation; and others. Geographically, the report classifies the global regulatory affairs outsourcing market into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific (APAC), Middle East & Africa (MEA), and South America; the regions are analyzed in terms of revenue generation. Furthermore, region-wise prominent countries covered in the report include the U.S, Canada, U.K., Germany, France, Japan, China, India, GCC countries, South Africa, and Brazil.
Global Regulatory Affairs Outsourcing Market: Competitive Dynamics
Company profiling includes company overview, major business strategies adopted, SWOT analysis, and market revenues between 2016 and 2018. The players profiled in the global regulatory affairs outsourcing market include PAREXEL International Corporation, WuXi AppTec, IQVIA Holdings Inc., Accell Clinical Research LLC, Clinilabs Inc., Criterium, Inc., Pharmaceutical Product Development, (PPD) LLC, Promedica International, Charles River Laboratories International, Inc., ICON plc., BlueReg Group, Covance, Inc., Dr. Regenold GmbH,FMD K&L, Genpact Limited, ProductLife Group S.A., Intertek Group plc,Kinapse Ltd, Medpace, Inc., Navitas Life Sciences, PharmaLex GmbH, PRA Health Sciences, Inc., Syneos Health, Inc., and Verisk 3E.
Market Segmentation
Regulatory Affairs Outsourcing Market Analysis, by Services
Regulatory Submissions
Clinical Trial Applications and Product Registrations
Regulatory Writing and Publishing
Regulatory Consulting and Legal Representation
Others
Additionally, the report provides cross-sectional analysis of the regulatory affairs outsourcing market with respect to the following geographical segments:
North America
U.S.
Canada
Rest of North America
Europe
UK
Germany
Italy
Turkey
Russia
Rest of Europe
Asia Pacific
Japan
China
India
South Korea
Indonesia
Rest of Asia Pacific
Middle East & Africa
Saudi Arabia
South Africa
Rest of Middle East & Africa
South America
Brazil
Rest of South America
