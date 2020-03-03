Global Refurbished Medical Equipment Market Size, Growth, Overview and Scope 2019 to 2025

ResearchMoz include new market research report “Global Refurbished Medical Equipment Market Research Report 2019” to its huge collection of research reports.
There has been an increase in demand for the refurbished medical equipment market globally, along with the new equipments market. Until a decade ago, refurbished medical equipments were exported to developing countries, and the suppliers involved were not professionally trained, which restrained the growth of this market.
The global Refurbished Medical Equipment market is valued at million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of during 2019-2025.
This report focuses on Refurbished Medical Equipment volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Refurbished Medical Equipment market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.
At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.
The following manufacturers are covered:
GE Healthcare
Siemens Healthcare
Philips Healthcare
Ultra Solutions
Agito Medical
Soma Technology
Block Imaging
Whittemore Enterprises
Radiology Oncology Systems
Integrity Medical Systems
TRACO
Segment by Regions
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Segment by Type
Operating Room and Surgical Equipment
Monitoring Equipment
Medical Imaging Equipment
Neurology Equipment
Endoscopy Equipment
Other
Segment by Application
Hospital
Clinic
Other
