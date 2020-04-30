Global Refrigerant Market 2019 Drivers, Industry-Specific Challenges, Risks, Sales Volume, Value, Recent Development | 1. Dongyue Group 2. Honeywell International Inc. 3. The Linde Group 4. The Chemours Company 5. Arkema SA 6. SRF Limited 7. Asahi Glass Corporation

Actionable, reliable and all-inclusive report on Global Refrigerant Market 2018 by Manufacturers, Countries, Type and Application, Forecast to 2025 published by Decision Market Reports provides exhaustive research capabilities, strong analytics services and data validation.

Market Overview: The global refrigerant market was valued at USD 14.40 billion in 2016 and is projected to reach USD 20.32 billion by 2025, growing at a CAGR of 4.40% from 2017 to 2025. A refrigerant is a mixture or a substance that is used refrigeration and heat pump cycle. The growing environmental concerns surrounding fluorocarbons is expected to adversely affect market demand. The rising number of cold storage facilities is expected to augment market demand over the forecast period.

Sample Infographics:

Market Dynamics:

1. Market Drivers

1.1 Rising demand for consumer appliances

1.2 Increasing demand for cold chain facilities

2. Market Restraints

2.1 Toxicability and flammability issues

2.2 Stringent regulations against fluorocarbons

Market Segmentation:

The global refrigerants market is segmented on the basis of product, application, and region.

1. By Product:

1.1 Fluorocarbons

1.1.1 HCFCS

1.1.2 HFCS

1.1.3 HFOS

1.2 Inorganics

1.2.1 CO2

1.2.2 Ammonia

1.2.3 Others

1.3 Hydrocarbons

1.3.1 Isobutane

1.3.2 Propane

1.3.3 Others

2. By Application:

2.1 Refrigerators

2.2 Large Scale Refrigerators

2.3 Chillers

2.4 Air Conditioners

2.5 Heat Pumps

2.6 Others

3. By Region:

3.1 North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

3.2 Europe (Germany, UK, France, Rest of Europe)

3.3 Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, Rest of Asia Pacific)

3.4 Latin America (Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

3.5 Middle East & Africa

Competitive Landscape:

The major players in the market are as follows:

1. Dongyue Group

2. Honeywell International Inc.

3. The Linde Group

4. The Chemours Company

5. Arkema SA

6. SRF Limited

7. Asahi Glass Corporation

8. Sinochem Group

9. Mexichem

10. Gujarat Fluourochemicals Ltd.

11. Shandong Yuean Chemical

12. Harp International

13. Air Liquide

14. TazzettiSpa

15. Gas Servei SA

16. Daikin Industries Ltd.

These major players have adopted various organic as well as inorganic growth strategies such as mergers & acquisitions, new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, and others to strengthen their position in this market.

