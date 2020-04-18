Global Refractories Market : Development Insights And Manufacturers Challenge Competitors To 2026

Researchmoz added Most up-to-date research on “Global Market Study on Refractories: Monolithics & Other Unshaped to Remain Most Attractive Product Form Through 2026” to its huge collection of research reports.

The Refractories market report [8 Year Forecast 2018-2026] focuses on Major Leading Industry Players, providing info like company profiles, product type, application and regions, production capacity, ex-factory price, gross margin, revenue, market share and speak to info. Upstream raw materials and instrumentation and downstream demand analysis is additionally administrated. The Refractories market business development trends and selling channels square measure analyzed. From a global perspective, It also represents overall Refractories industry size by analyzing qualitative insights and historical data.

The report examines the global refractories market for the forecast period 20182026. The prime purpose of the report is to find opportunities and trends in the market and provide insights pertaining to segments of the global refractories market.

There has been an increasing demand from the steel industry at a global level, which has been driving the demand for refractories for various applications. There has been a rise in capital spending in the infrastructure, mining & metallurgy, steel, cement and other industrial sectors. Also, investments in major steel projects are expected to continue in developing countries in the near future, along with investments in the refractory products needed to serve these sectors. These factors are expected to drive the demand for refractories through 2026.

The global refractories market is segmented as follows:

By Product Form

By Refractory Mineral

By End Use Industry

By Region

On the basis of product form, the global refractories market is segmented into:

Monolithic & Other Unshaped

Bricks & Other Shapes

On the basis of refractory mineral, the global refractories market is segmented into:

Bauxite

Alumina

Kaolin

Magnesia

Graphite

Zircon

On the basis of end-use industry, the global refractories market is segmented into:

Steel

Cement

Nonferrous Metals

Glass

Others

Regions covered in the report are as follows:

North America

Latin America

Europe

China

India

Japan

South East Asia & Pacific (SEA & Pacific)

Middle East & Africa (MEA)

Examples of some of the key players included in this study on the global refractories manufacturers are Vesuvius plc, RHI Magnesita, Krosaki Harima Corporation, Chosun Refractories ENG Co., Ltd., Calderys Refractories Limited, Compagnie de Saint-Gobain S.A., Refratechnik Holding GmbH, etc.

